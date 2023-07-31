A message from Özgür Özel to Ekrem İmamoğlu! – Political News

CHP Group Chairman Özgür Özel, the change calls, zoom meeting and made important statements about the discussions within the party.

Özgür Özel spoke to Cumhuriyet newspaper, “Those who do not see this result as a defeat mean that they do not understand the feelings of our grassroots and our organization. An emotional rupture was triggered among our voters and our base, who saw that their feelings were not understood.” said.

Özgür Özel continued his speech with the following statements:

Even in the heaviest defeats our party has suffered so far, even when we are below the threshold, there is an anger that has not been experienced. Ignoring this situation raises our concerns about the future of our party and the upcoming local elections. If we can make our base feel that we understand the feelings of our base, we can get rid of this trauma and stand up and start a new struggle together.

“WE HAVE TO MAKE REFORMS”

Stating that he exchanged views with party members in all provinces and districts, Özel said, “We have to make some reforms and revolutions quickly.” he said.

Responding to the question “When should a leader leave office”, Özgür Özel said, “There is a lot of discussion about the term limit these days. I think that it will add dynamism to the party. Term limit can be measured, some evidence-based conditions can be defined, and it can be made an exception on the condition of absolute success. It is the most natural democratic expectation that he quit his job when he believes that he cannot carry his party to power and grow it.

ZOOM MEETING

Özgür Özel, regarding the change-themed Zoom meeting held under the leadership of İmamoğlu, which he also attended, said, “I had meetings with our President after this meeting was leaked, but we did not make a speech about this meeting.”

IMM MESSAGE TO İMAMOĞLU

Special, “Mr. Ekrem Imamoglu, He is a successful mayor who won the 2019 local elections. He is a political figure who has gained the appreciation of the party administrations and our base, enough to be declared a vice-presidential candidate for the process after the 14 May elections by the leaders of six political parties, including our Chairman. It is clear that he is the politician who can get the most votes for the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality on behalf of our party.”

