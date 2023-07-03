A microscopic “Louis Vuitton” bag sold for $63,000 – EntornoInteligente



(CNN) — A tiny tote bag measuring just 0.65 by 0.22 by 0.7 millimeters (or less than 0.03 inches wide) sold for more than $63,000 in an online auction Wednesday.

Barely visible to the naked eye, the fluorescent yellow-green bag is based on a popular Louis Vuitton design, though it’s the work of a New York artist collective and not the luxury brand itself.

Brooklyn-based group MSCHF has dubbed its tiny creation a “microscopic bag,” saying it’s narrow enough to fit through the eye of a needle and smaller than a grain of sea salt (although that depends on how coarse it is). that you like salt).

The object was made using two-photon polymerization, a manufacturing technology used to 3D print micro-scale plastic parts. It is sold together with a microscope equipped with a digital screen through which the bag can be viewed.

A promotional photo shows the design in more detail, revealing Louis Vuitton’s signature “LV” monogram. The bag appears to be based on the French brand’s OnTheGo tote, which currently sells in full size for between $3,100 and $4,300.

The sale was organized by Joopiter, an online auction house founded by American musician, record producer and designer Pharrell Williams. Although Williams is currently Louis Vuitton’s creative director of menswear, MSCHF creative director Kevin Wiesner previously told The New York Times that the collective had not sought his or the French brand’s permission to use his logo or design. .

“Pharrell loves big hats, so we made him an incredibly small bag,” she told the newspaper.

Founded in 2016, MSCHF has made headlines for its so-called “drops,” irreverent art projects that often mock — while profiting from — consumer capitalism. The group was infamously sued by Nike for their “Satan Shoes,” a series of 666 pairs of Nike shoes modified with satanic symbols and drops of real human blood. The dispute ended up being resolved out of court.

Known for mocking the art world for its excesses — whether it’s selling forged Andy Warhol drawings or cutting up Damian Hirst paintings — the collective has also turned its attention to high-end fashion.

In 2021, the group broke up four Birkin bags to create sandals (nicknamed “Birkinstocks”) that they were offering for as much as $76,000 a pair. More recently, his cartoonish rubber boots, known as “Big Red Boots,” became a viral sensation after being worn by stars like Doja Cat, Iggy Azalea, and Janelle Monáe.

Ahead of this week’s sale, MSCHF declined to respond to CNN’s questions about the creation of its bag. However, a statement posted alongside the auction listing claimed that the fashion industry’s love of small bags had seen them “increasingly abstracted” to the point that the accessory is “purely a signifier.” branded”.

“Previous small leather bags that required one hand to carry became dysfunctional, inconvenient for their ‘carrier’,” the statement added. “The microscopic bag takes this to its logical conclusion. A practical object is reduced to a jewel, all its putative function evaporates; for luxury items, usability is the angels’ part.”

