A middle school girl who was assaulted by her family in Gangnam… Father’s detention center “corporal punishment for refusing medical treatment”

▲ (Source = Getty Image Bank)

While a middle school girl was assaulted by her family in the middle of Gangnam, Seoul, her father was detained in a detention center.

On the 20th, the Gangnam Police Station in Seoul announced that the victim’s father, Mr. A (40s), had applied provisional measure No. 7 under the Child Abuse Punishment Act and the court had accepted it.

Temporary measure No. 7 applied to Mr. A is to detain the perpetrator in a detention center or detention center for up to two months for the protection of children, and if this is violated, he may be subject to criminal punishment.

Accordingly, Mr. A was detained at the Eastern Detention Center in Seoul on the afternoon of the 19th.

Prior to midnight on the 15th, Mr. A and his wife were accused of assaulting a female middle school student for about 20 minutes at a crossing near an apartment complex in Samseong-dong, Gangnam-gu, Seoul with their high school student son. This middle school girl turned out to be her husband’s daughter.

The police are investigating and indicting the couple on charges of physical abuse, and the son on charges of assault under the Special Act on the Punishment of Domestic Violence Crimes. In addition, emergency measures were taken so that the victim could not be approached or contacted.

They are known to have made statements to the effect that “the daughter refused to go to the hospital and was punished” during the police investigation.

Currently, the daughter is in a protective facility and has been confirmed to have no serious trauma.