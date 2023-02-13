In the Floralia neighborhood located in commune 6 northeast of Santiago de Cali, a family is suffering a complex moment due to the murder of one of its members, who was in North American territory looking for a better future for her son and his family.

This is Daniela García Murillo, a 24-year-old woman from Cali who had traveled to the United States approximately two months ago and was allegedly brutally murdered by her sentimental partner in the town of West New York, located in the state of New Jersey.

The alleged murderer, identified as 40-year-old Jimmy Elvira Quintero, is in custody at a Hackensack University care center, according to Marcela Murillo, cousin of the murdered woman.

“Last Tuesday, February 7, according to what they told us, around 5 in the morning, Daniela’s screams were heard and when they entered her home they found her dead with wounds from a kitchen knife,” explained Marcela Murillo.

The investigations detail that in the apartment where they lived this subject would have stabbed her several times until she died. Upon arrival at the scene, West New York Police found the woman dead and the man injured.

As reported to the family of Daniela García Murillo in Cali, Jimmy Alexis Elvira Quintero tried to take his own life with the same knife he used to murder his partner.

What happened to the attacker?

He was charged with first degree murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon in Daniela’s death and will be booked into the Hudson County Jail.

Daniela and Jimmy traveled to the United States approximately two months ago. The young woman had left her seven-year-old son with her mother in the Floralia neighborhood of Cali.

Daniela’s relatives asked her for accompaniment from the Foreign Ministry to be able to repatriate the body of her relative, since they do not have financial resources for this effort.

Photo: Social networks

