A migratory avalanche on the border with Mexico complicates Joe Biden’s government

The surge in migration from the American South to the United States has reached unprecedented levels, with border police reporting about 10,000 crossings per day in recent weeks. This has resulted in a total of 242,000 asylum seekers being arrested last November, with almost 200,000 of them attempting to cross the border illegally.

The economic crisis in the global south, exacerbated by the pandemic, has been cited as a major factor in driving the surge in migration. The influx of migrants has put significant pressure on both the states and the US federal border police, resulting in a crisis that has exposed the administration of Democrat Joe Biden to strong attacks from his Republican adversaries as the country heads into an election year.

The situation has prompted the Republican governor of Texas, Greg Abbott, to sign a controversial law penalizing clandestine entry into the state. This move has been criticized by Democrats, with Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs accusing the White House of “refusing to do its job” and announcing the deployment of National Guard forces to the border.

Additionally, the pressure on Biden is coming from both sides, as Republicans demand a strong tightening of immigration policies in exchange for lifting their blockade in Congress on aid to Ukraine vis-à-vis Russia, while his progressive electorate hopes for a break from Trump’s openly xenophobic policy towards immigrants.

The situation is further complicated by the fact that the flow of migrants does not appear to be reversing. Panama recently reported that half a million people had crossed the dangerous Darien jungle to reach the United States, double that in 2022.

Acting Commissioner of Customs and Border Control Troy Miler has called on the US Congress to approve more resources to improve border security and national security in the face of historically high levels of migration. The organization has also noted a significant increase in migration from Guatemala and a 16% drop in Venezuelan migrants.

The Biden administration has responded to the crisis by announcing that Foreign Minister Antony Blinken and Minister of National Security Alejandro Mayorkas will travel to Mexico to analyze ways to stop the massive flow of migrants. However, with no immediate resolution in sight, the situation at the US-Mexico border remains a deeply contentious issue.

