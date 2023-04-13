Sudani Net:

A military website revealed the ten most powerful African armies, led by Egypt and Algeria, while the Sudanese army ranked seventh. And it is included in the ranking of the site for the most powerful (10) armies, Nigeria, Ethiopia, Morocco, Sudan, Kenya, Tanzania and Angola.

To rank the most powerful armies on the African continent, the site took into account five factors: the armed forces’ budget, the number of active forces, the military equipment at their disposal, their state of readiness, and the country’s geopolitical influence.

According to Military Africa, the most powerful army in Africa is the army of Egypt. The country has a defense budget of more than $4.4 billion. It has a large permanent army of more than 450,000 active soldiers and 800,000 reserve soldiers. Egypt also has access to Modern military equipment such as combat aircraft, tanks and submarines, its military has been involved in many conflicts, including the Gulf War and the ongoing conflict in Yemen.

Followed by Algeria in the military ranking of Africa, it has a defense budget that exceeds (10) billion dollars, Algeria has more than (130) thousand active soldiers and (150) thousand reserve soldiers, and it has combat aircraft, tanks and artillery, and thus a huge arsenal of modern military equipment.

The third most powerful army on the continent is the South African army, with a defense budget of more than (4.3) billion dollars, more than (78) thousand active soldiers, and (17) thousand reserve soldiers, and it also has access to modern military equipment (fighter planes and tanks). and submarines), the South African military has participated in numerous peacekeeping missions, including in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Sudan.

Nigeria comes in fourth place with a defense budget of more than (2.4) billion dollars. The country has more than (120,000) active soldiers and (80,000) reserve soldiers, and it has access to modern equipment such as combat aircraft, tanks and artillery, and its army has participated in several conflicts, Including the Boko Haram insurgency in the north-east of the country.

Ethiopia has the fifth strongest army in Africa, its defense budget is over $400 million, with over 180,000 active soldiers, and 150,000 reservists, the country has access to combat aircraft, tanks and artillery, the Ethiopian army has significantly participated in National civil war, ongoing conflict in Somalia.

Morocco occupies the sixth position with a defense budget of more than (3.4) billion dollars, more than (200) thousand active soldiers, and (150) thousand reserves, after access to modern equipment (combat aircraft, tanks and artillery), its army participated in many conflicts, including In that Western Sahara.

The seventh most powerful army in Africa is the army of Sudan: a defense budget of more than (2.2) billion dollars, more than (109) thousand active soldiers, (150) thousand reserve soldiers, and access to combat aircraft, tanks and artillery, and the country’s army has participated in many conflicts , including in Darfur.

And the eighth place goes to Kenya: a defense budget of more than (800) million dollars, especially access to combat aircraft, tanks and artillery, and its army participated in several peacekeeping missions, including Somalia and South Sudan.

Tanzania and Angola come in at the bottom two of this top ten list. The defense budgets of each of them amount to more than (600) million dollars, and more than (3.5) billion dollars, Tanzania has more than (30) thousand active soldiers, and (50) thousand reserve soldiers, and Angola has more than (107) thousand active, And (500) thousand in reserve. Both countries have access to modern military equipment, including combat aircraft, tanks, and artillery. The Tanzanian military has participated in numerous peacekeeping missions, including in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Sudan. Angola, the Angolan Civil War and the ongoing conflict in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

