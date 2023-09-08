A million-dollar initiative for ocean conservation

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 7, 2023 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- BFA Global, FSD Africa and the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) have launched Africa Blue Wave, a million-dollar initiative dollars to support technology startups that will promote more sustainable livelihoods and use of oceans and water resources. This initiative, made possible thanks to funding from FSD Africa and the Canadian government, draws on the expertise of TECA (Triggering Exponential Climate Action) in promoting blue innovation acquired over the past year, thanks to a successful pilot wave supported by FSD Africa.

The Africa Blue Wave initiative will support high-potential individuals who demonstrate a passion for solving climate problems in Africa’s blue economy. It will be implemented by TECA, an initiative of BFA Global, with the support of OceanHub Africa.

The wave will recruit 40 innovators from Kenya, Tanzania, Comoros, Madagascar and Mozambique. Selected participants will receive personalized support in the form of mentoring, advice from industry experts, networking opportunities and an initial capital investment that will help them develop and commercialize their solutions for the climate and the oceans. At the end of the wave, participants will have the opportunity to present their solutions and business to investors, potential partners and business leaders to gain further support and investment.

”In beginning the Africa Blue Wave initiative, we are building on the invaluable lessons learned from the first wave. These lessons will be the cornerstone of our commitment to making this new wave bigger, better and more impactful than ever. We have demonstrated that solutions can be developed by local talent, and I look forward to working with innovators to create more solutions that significantly contribute to local and global climate challenges,” said Shirley Mburu, TECA Program Director , BFA Global

“Our investment in TECA is at the heart of our mission to finance innovation and support innovation in finance. Launching TECA’s first blue wave last year, we saw first-hand the power of combining young African talent with access to expertise, networks and funding, creating new technology companies that solve climate-related problems. We are delighted to partner with IUCN and BFA Global on the Africa Blue Wave initiative, extending TECA’s reach to new geographies, new challenges and new innovators, leading to more, truly African climate solutions,” added Juliet Munro, Director of Digital Innovation, FSD Africa.

”This initiative aims to invest in young African innovators to promote solutions to address ocean challenges and achieve sustainable ocean health in five priority maritime areas in Comoros, Kenya, Madagascar, Mozambique and in Tanzania. As envisioned in the Great Blue Wall initiative, our long-term goal is to transform coastal economies into engines of conservation and socio-economic development. We welcome and strongly support Africa’s leadership and efforts to accelerate the development of a regenerative blue economy on the continent,” said Thomas Sberna, IUCN Africa Regional Lead for Coastal and Ocean Resilience. eastern and southern.

Applications are now open and will close on October 15, 2023. Interested individuals can find out more about the program and apply online via https://bfa.global/abw.

Distributed by African Media Agency for BFA Global

Anyone requiring further information can contact Carmen Merab, Senior Communications & Influence Manager, BFA Global, at cmerab@bfaglobal.com.

A proposal from BFA Global

BFA Global is an impact innovation company that combines research, consulting, business creation and investment expertise to build a more inclusive, equitable and resilient future for underserved populations and the planet. We partner with leading public, private and philanthropic organizations, globally and locally, to catalyze impactful innovation ecosystems in emerging markets.

A propos de FSD Africa

FSD Africa is a specialist development agency that strives to put finance at the service of Africa’s future. Based in Nairobi, FSD Africa’s team of financial sector experts work alongside governments, business leaders, regulators and policy makers to design and implement ambitious programs that improve the functioning of financial markets for everyone. Established in 2012, FSD Africa is a non-profit limited liability company in Kenya. It is funded by UK Aid from the British government.

About IUCN

IUCN is a union of government and civil society organizations. Together, we work to advance sustainable development and create a just world that values ​​and conserves nature. Founded in 1948, IUCN is today the largest and most diverse environmental network in the world. It leverages the knowledge, resources and reach of more than 1,400 member organizations and 15,000 experts. This diversity and expertise makes IUCN the global authority on the state of the natural world and the actions needed to safeguard it. IUCN, in partnership with Mission Inclusion, is implementing the “Regenerative Seascapes for People, Climate and Nature” project, with funding from Global Affairs Canada.

About OceanHub Africa

OceanHub Africa (OHA) was launched in 2019 as Africa’s catalyst for ocean impact, supporting the development of sustainable ocean innovations and the ecosystem that enables them. The organization strives to inspire and support innovative impact technologies and community businesses to nurture an environmentally friendly, equitable and profitable blue economy that benefits people and nature. Headquartered in Cape Town, at the crossroads of three oceans, OHA operates across Africa virtually and through a network of local stakeholders.

The post BFA Global, FSD Africa and IUCN launch Africa Blue Wave: A million-dollar initiative for ocean conservation appeared first on African Media Agency.

Source : African Media Agency (AMA)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

