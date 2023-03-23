The seething Colombian vociferousness for crackling its racist annoyance over the provocative expressions of Vice President Francia Márquez, has not wanted to give real importance to Aurora Vergara, the Minister of Education, a boar woman, a boar minister.

Born in 1987 in a Cali from where her mother had to flee when her father, an employee of the Municipal Companies of Cali, joined the massacre of disappeared people down the Cauca River and never came back to life.

Raised, refugee, exiled and educated in Itsmina since 1991 at the Nuestra Señora de las Mercedes Normal School, she learned about life, directed and supported by her mother, a former cleaner at the courthouse in Cali.

She knew the affection and support from her aunts and her people from Istimina. She spent her childhood and adolescence in a house with a mud floor, where she first did a job, then studied, and read whenever they could. She graduated as a sociologist at the Universidad del Valle, did a master’s and doctorate at the University of Massachusetts at Amherst, was a professor for 10 years at the Icesi University in Cali where she was the director of the Center for Afrodiasporic Studies, she won the Martin Diskin of LASA, and has written several books on social research and Afro-Latin American studies.

In August she was called by Minister Alejandro Gaviria to be his vice minister and President Petro appointed her as his replacement in the latest crisis. Those who have been her students, those who know her, abound in qualifications. An orphan of caleña city violence.

A Chocoana to much honor and glory, by her face, in her words and in her writings there is not a hint of hatred or resentment, much less revenge. Her gesture is one of understanding, of affability, but above all of a black woman who is proud to be so.

Perhaps for this reason the country pays more attention to the other side of the coin that Mrs. Francia represents with her hatred and her transhumant revenge in each sentence and does not highlight this boar woman, this boar minister, Aurora Vergara.

