A minister in the Sana’a government reveals free oil grants to the Yemeni people

Yemenat – Sana’a

The Minister of State in the Sana’a government, Alia Faisal Al-Shaabi, revealed that she had received free grants of oil derivatives from the Iraqi government.

On Saturday, August 19, 2023, Alia Al-Shaabi said in the House of Representatives in Sana’a that the government should send a message of thanks to the Iraqi government and the people of Iraq for the free oil derivatives that were given to our people throughout the blockade period.

Alia Al-Shaabi’s proposition sparked widespread controversy on social media outlets, and many asked where the free oil grants went, while the citizen buys diesel and gasoline at high prices compared to the global price..?

