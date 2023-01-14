As 14-year-old Valeria Castro Suárez, the minor who accidentally died after becoming entangled with a hammock was identified.

The unfortunate case occurred in the Antonio Liccioni neighborhood of the municipality of Orocué, in the afternoon of Friday, January 13, when the minor was playing with some friends and after going to the back of the house, she would have gotten entangled with the element, situation that caused his death.

According to the mother of the minor, she withdrew for a few minutes and when she returned she realized what had happened and together with other relatives they tried to help her, later they transferred her to the local health center, where her death was confirmed.

Source: El Diario del Llano – HOLA Casanare

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

