A minor under 17 years of age was apprehended with an illegal firearm

The Police carried out the arrest in flagrante delicto of a 17-year-old adolescent for the crime of carrying, trafficking and manufacturing firearms and ammunition.

The events occurred in the city of Neiva, when the uniformed officers of quadrant 40 attached to the CAI Bogotá received a complaint from the community about shots fired into the air on Carrera 16 Sur with Calle 1H in the Barrio Ventilador.

Quickly, the agents went to the indicated place and managed to apprehend the minor, who was carrying a silver-colored revolver-type firearm, with a wooden grip, Martial brand. In addition, 6 cartridges were found that had already been detonated inside the weapon.

The captured young man will be made available to the competent authorities, where his judicial situation will be resolved for the crime committed.

It may interest you: Arrested for homicide in Neiva

The National Police calls on the community to continue providing information to identify and capture people involved in criminal activities. The population is urged to report through the 123 emergency line or by contacting the nearest quadrant patrol.

In another isolated incident, uniformed officers from quadrant 05 attached to CAI Granjas reached Calle 34 and Carrera 8 in Barrio Las Granjas to capture 78-year-old José Luis Montenegro.

This man would apparently be the one allegedly responsible for injuring another homeless inhabitant with a knife and who later died at the scene due to the seriousness of the injuries.

The captured man was made available to the competent authority for the crime of Homicide, where a guarantee control judge sheltered him with an insurance measure.