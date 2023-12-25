A minor who was missing after a small plane accident in Colombia is found dead

The Navy said in a statement that after “an intense search operation“in which the Army, the Colombian Aerospace Force, the Police, the Civil Defense, the Red Cross and the community participated, it was”located and recovered in the last few hours, the lifeless body of the 12-year-old minor who had been missing since last Tuesday, December 19, in the Guaviare River“.

The accident occurred near the Barrancominas airport, when the aircraft with registration HK-4773 took off heading towards Villavicenciocapital of the department of Meta.

A woman and the pilot were also traveling on the plane, who were injured and taken to a hospital in the region.

The body of Miguel Ángel Cardona Street12 years old, was found in an area known as Murciélago Ravine17 kilometers from the place where the accident occurred.

The army and the Police They lifted the body and took it to Barrancominas (Guainía), for legal purposes. EFE

