Home » A minor who was missing after a small plane accident in Colombia is found dead
News

A minor who was missing after a small plane accident in Colombia is found dead

by admin
A minor who was missing after a small plane accident in Colombia is found dead

The Navy said in a statement that after “an intense search operation“in which the Army, the Colombian Aerospace Force, the Police, the Civil Defense, the Red Cross and the community participated, it was”located and recovered in the last few hours, the lifeless body of the 12-year-old minor who had been missing since last Tuesday, December 19, in the Guaviare River“.

The accident occurred near the Barrancominas airport, when the aircraft with registration HK-4773 took off heading towards Villavicenciocapital of the department of Meta.

Also read: New massacre in Colombia: five indigenous people were murdered in a reservation in Cauca.

A woman and the pilot were also traveling on the plane, who were injured and taken to a hospital in the region.

The body of Miguel Ángel Cardona Street12 years old, was found in an area known as Murciélago Ravine17 kilometers from the place where the accident occurred.

Also read: The Jep accuses former members of the Western Bloc of the FARC of war crimes.

The army and the Police They lifted the body and took it to Barrancominas (Guainía), for legal purposes. EFE

See also  They investigate the military for the operation that left 11 dead in Putumayo

You may also like

China-made large aircraft C919: When will it be...

Accident with seven cars and twelve injured on...

USELESS MULLER, CHASES HIS EX AND ALMOST KILLS...

Thousands of migrants join caravan heading to the...

Military Forces on alert against possible attacks by...

Join hands to protect the Internet and govern...

SEK operation in Unterensingen: Holed up in apartment...

General elections, 28 thousand 626 nomination papers have...

Alex Saab and the path towards agreed elections...

Giant wave causes panic and chaos on cruise...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy