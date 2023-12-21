A miraculous escape from death: couple survives plane crash, on the same day, in a different plane

An Italian couple has miraculously escaped death after they both crashed a plane separately. He was unharmed, she only suffered minor injuries.

Stefano Pirilli (30) and his fiancée Antonietta Demasi (22) decided to catch a plane with friends on Sunday for lunch near the northern Italian city of Turin. They went to eat at a farm on a hilltop. They didn’t fly together. Not even upon their return. They both took different planes.

Stefano climbed into the two-seater plane Tecnam P92 Echo Super, which he eventually crashed near San Gillio. Moments later, the plane carrying his girlfriend Antonietta also crashed about 40 kilometers away. It was Antonietta’s first time on an airplane.

According to the doctors, Antonietta suffered an injury to her pelvis. The pilot she was traveling with, Paolo Rotondo (38), suffered a head injury. Stefano was unhurt and his pilot Nicola Fiscarelli (42) suffered only minor injuries.

“The day had started so beautifully. I’m so sorry for what happened,” Stefano said after the crash. “We are lucky we were not killed. Our thoughts go out to the pilots who were injured.”

According to Stefano, the weather was perfect for flying that day. The sky was blue, the sun was shining and there wasn’t a cloud in sight. And yet both planes suddenly ran into problems. “We ran into problems because of the weather and the time. Suddenly fog came, causing the temperature to drop and it was suddenly dark,” says Stefano.

“We decided to land at Busano, I called Antonietta to tell her and her pilot indicated they would land at San Gillio. But then suddenly something went wrong. It became dark. And we knew there were power lines nearby. But before we knew it we hit the ground and crashed in a meadow,” says the young man. They had missed the runway by about 100 yards.

Aviation authorities have launched an investigation into both crashes.

