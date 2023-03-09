The National Police has caught a mobile phone thief in health centers. This is the result of an investigation opened by the Central Directorate of the Judicial Police following a video posted on social networks recently.

The video released reported the theft of a cell phone from a local health center. The police investigations made it possible to get their hands on the named A. Augustin, a 33-year-old Togolese, claiming to be a video director. According to information provided by the police, he admitted “that he was indeed the individual seen on the videotape of the LE COEUR clinic and that he had actually entered it with the aim of stealing cell phones”.

The suspect, in fact, is not at his first act, according to the Police. He has already stolen more than a dozen mobile phones as well as laptop computers in nearly fifteen (15) health centers and some financial institutions in Lomé, among others, the BIASSA, MISERICORDIA, SOURCE DE VIE, CHU CAMPUS, BE.HOSPITAL

The modus operandi of the named A. Augustin, informs the Police, consists in being admitted in the health centers for a pseudo consultation. “As soon as he is admitted, he pretends to ask for information and is directed to generally empty offices or treatment rooms where he steals everything that is within reach,” it is said.

He will be presented to the public prosecutor to answer for his actions.

To facilitate the tasks of the security forces, the National Police encourages administrations and institutions to equip themselves with surveillance cameras for their own security.

Atha Assan