Home News A mobile phone thief in hospitals arrested by the Police in Lomé – TOGOTOPNEWS
News

A mobile phone thief in hospitals arrested by the Police in Lomé – TOGOTOPNEWS

by admin
A mobile phone thief in hospitals arrested by the Police in Lomé – TOGOTOPNEWS

The National Police has caught a mobile phone thief in health centers. This is the result of an investigation opened by the Central Directorate of the Judicial Police following a video posted on social networks recently.

The video released reported the theft of a cell phone from a local health center. The police investigations made it possible to get their hands on the named A. Augustin, a 33-year-old Togolese, claiming to be a video director. According to information provided by the police, he admitted “that he was indeed the individual seen on the videotape of the LE COEUR clinic and that he had actually entered it with the aim of stealing cell phones”.

The suspect, in fact, is not at his first act, according to the Police. He has already stolen more than a dozen mobile phones as well as laptop computers in nearly fifteen (15) health centers and some financial institutions in Lomé, among others, the BIASSA, MISERICORDIA, SOURCE DE VIE, CHU CAMPUS, BE.HOSPITAL

The modus operandi of the named A. Augustin, informs the Police, consists in being admitted in the health centers for a pseudo consultation. “As soon as he is admitted, he pretends to ask for information and is directed to generally empty offices or treatment rooms where he steals everything that is within reach,” it is said.

He will be presented to the public prosecutor to answer for his actions.

To facilitate the tasks of the security forces, the National Police encourages administrations and institutions to equip themselves with surveillance cameras for their own security.

See also  The power sector guarantees the power supply to ensure the brightness and warmth of the people's family reunion-Qianlong.com.cn

Atha Assan

You may also like

New regulation on people who changed their place...

Ukraine shot down 34 Russian missiles after a...

China’s two sessions: Three signals from the most...

Production of the Boeing/Leonardo MH-139 Gray Wolf helicopters...

D2 / J15: Ifodjè goes on, Foadan and...

Sicario murdered a scrap metal dealer in Orocué...

Torture in prison, 5 agents sentenced San Gimignano...

In the center there are still dances like...

Tsukuma’s new brand Ema Bettei debuts in Taichung

When the Waters Meet: A Story of Women...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy