a monitoring and censorship committee for musical works is set up – TOGOTOPNEWS- Reliable and constructive information with just one click

It is created within the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, a monitoring and censorship committee for shows, musical, cinematographic and audiovisual works. The information was made public this Friday through a press release.

Placed under the supervision of the minister in charge of culture, this committee will be chaired by Mr. KAGNA Fousseni, jurist at BUTODRA. He will be accompanied in this task by 8 other members.

The committee’s mission is to decide on the compliance with good morals and public order of performances or works broadcast, either directly by orchestras, or by phonographic reproduction or on any medium allowing recording, conservation and reproduction. an audiovisual program in digital form in all places open to the public; give a reasoned opinion on whether or not to authorize the censorship of a show or the broadcasting of a musical or audiovisual work.

However, the committee may call upon any person whose skills are deemed useful for the accomplishment of its mission. The committee meets at least once a month, when convened by the chairman, accompanied by the agenda.

A copy of the report drawn up at the end of each meeting is sent to the Minister of Culture.

Rachel Doubidji

