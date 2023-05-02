A month after the fire in Ciudad Juárez, migrants held a vigil – EntornoInteligente

One month after the fire in which 40 people died in a Mexican government immigration center on the border Juarez Citydozens of migrants held a vigil in prayer for the victims of the tragedy.

The undocumented, who met outside the National Migration Institute, joined hands on a fence, praying for the eternal rest of the migrants who died intoxicated.

That same day, a month after the events, a video circulated confirming the omissions committed by immigration agents and private security guards during the fire.

In the images you can see a group of handcuffed migrants, guided by an agent.

One of those who was at the place of prayer was Andrés Osorio, who told EFE: “We reject what happened in this Institute, in the video you can see that they could have opened the bars and all the migrants are hurt by what happened”.

He added that there was time to save them and the guards did not help them. They demand that justice be done and they are fighting for it.

Another of the migrants who was in the place was Juan Ángel Pavón, who commented that the migrants are not criminals, “they died as criminals.”

“We are in solidarity with the brothers who lost their lives. We have a motto that says forgetting is forbidden, we demand justice for this tragedy,” he added.

Pastor Carlos Mayorga, director of the Ángeles Mensajeros collective, who organized the religious act, said that a cry to heaven was requested for the victims.

“The video that came to light today shows the insensitivity of the authorities to steal from the migrants or lie to them and with this they sought to give the men peace,” he said.

In addition to the head of the Mexican Migration Institute, Francisco Garduño, INM officials are accused of this act, such as the head of the institution in Chihuahua, Rear Admiral Salvador González Guerrero, and the director of Immigration Control and Verification, Antonio Molina.

Two intermediate charges and three agents from the Ciudad Juárez immigration station are also waiting in jail; a guard from the private security company Camsa, which operated in the immigration station; and the migrant who allegedly started the fire.

Meanwhile, foreigners stranded in Juarez City are torn between sadness and the hope of crossing USA.

According to Mexican civil organizations, 2022 was the most tragic year for migrants in Mexico, as some 900 died trying to cross without documents from the country to the United States.

