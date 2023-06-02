A Moroccan organization recommends tightening smoking-related legislation and raising tobacco fees

Since 1995, Morocco has enacted a law to prevent smoking and advertising and advertising of tobacco in some places, and an honorable Dahir was issued for its implementation, which was published in the Official Gazette on June 26, 1995; However, the concerned organizations are still waiting for strict implementation of the requirements of the aforementioned law.

Law No. 15.91 stipulates in its fourth article prohibiting smoking in public places, which means every place prepared for collective use, and every public facility, as well as public institutions and administrative offices.

On the occasion of the World No Tobacco Day, which is commemorated on May 31 of each year, the Badael Organization for Childhood and Youth made a number of recommendations “to assist the Moroccan government in combating smoking.”

The organization called on the Moroccan government to strengthen awareness and health education campaigns about the harmful effects of smoking, and to direct education efforts to include all age groups and societies, including youth, women and marginalized groups.

The same authority also called for “tightening smoking-related legislation and strictly implementing it”; This is done by imposing a ban on smoking in public places, educational institutions, residential complexes and workplaces, and increasing fees on tobacco products and allocating their revenues to prevention and treatment programs.

Official figures reveal the prevalence of smoking among young people, even adolescents and children, in Morocco, where the percentage of young smokers aged 18 years and over in Morocco reaches 13.4 percent, and the percentage among men rises to 26.9 percent.

The prevalence of smoking is not limited to young men and men, but extends to children of the age group between 13 and 14 years, as the smoking rate among this group reached 6 percent, according to the figures of the Ministry of Health and Social Protection for the past year, which states that about 35.6 percent of The population is exposed to passive smoking in public and professional places.

Zuhair Maizi, a member of the Board of Directors of the Badael Organization for Childhood and Youth, in charge of the program to promote the health of children and youth, believes that the government measures taken to combat smoking are insufficient, considering that there is “a waste of legislative time in terms of issuing regulatory texts that activate Law 91.15.”

The same spokesman considered, in a statement to Hespress, that “the non-issuance of regulatory texts to activate the law related to the prevention of smoking and advertising and advertising of tobacco in some places makes this law ineffective, as smoking continues in public places, such as cafes.”

Maizi also highlighted that “government efforts that seek to change the behavior of citizens do not go beyond the stage of informing about the danger of smoking, which is an ineffective approach; While we must work on changing the mentality and behavior through health education workshops, in addition to relying on the preventive approach instead of the curative approach.

Alternatives for Childhood and Youth called for banning smoking in public places, educational institutions, residential complexes, and workplaces, increasing fees on tobacco products, and allocating their revenues to prevention and treatment programs. It also called on the government to strengthen treatment and counseling services for smokers, by providing them for those wishing to quit smoking, and providing free programs to help quit smoking, including psychological support and drug therapy.