A Moroccan school shines at the Istanbul exhibition

Morocco, represented by the Moroccan School of Engineering Sciences, was able to win two gold medals and major international awards for the best invention, during the Istanbul International Invention Fair 2023, organized on the sidelines of the seventh edition of the “Technofest” festival for aviation and space technology. From April 27 to May 1, 2023.

A statement to the Foundation stated that this achievement “confirms once again the quality and maturity of projects presented by Moroccan minds, through the brilliance of this great innovative event in Turkey,” noting that this event attracted two million visitors and the participation of more than 50 countries from all over the world, with more than A thousand inventions.

He added that the professors and students of the Moroccan School of Engineering Sciences were able to convince the international arbitration committee, which awarded the presented Moroccan inventions two gold medals and major international awards, especially the “smart wastewater treatment plant” and “meat quality verification system” projects.

Regarding the first innovation, it aims to recycle wastewater by developing an innovative solution based on a green, smart and mobile wastewater treatment plant. This plant is characterized by a compact, robust and easy-to-transport design, with adaptable treatment depending on the quality and type of water to be treated, according to the report.

As for the second innovation, it is an electronic device that makes it possible to control the quality of any kind of meat, and therefore it is recommended or not recommended to consume the products. This innovation enables to provide a simple and quick solution to control the quality of any type of meat, as the system consists of smart design mechanisms to analyze the quality of meat.

In this context, Kamal Dessawi, head of the Moroccan School of Engineering Schools group, said that the institution “presented inventions of a current nature at the exhibition through the interaction of teachers and students of the school and their openness to community issues.”

Dessawy added, in a statement transmitted by the communication, that the space of the Moroccan School of Engineering Sciences “attracted a very large number of Turkish visitors and from the rest of the world, as the inventors of the laboratory worked to provide clarifications regarding the two inventions presented, which made the inventors from the rest of the participating countries praise the great efforts made.” by (Smarty Lab) and the quality of its inventions.

And he recorded that the two inventions of the laboratory “honored the Kingdom of Morocco and carried the flag of the homeland high by being crowned with gold in the face of major countries known for their advanced educational system and their index at the level of patents in the first rankings in the world.”

The communication concluded that the Moroccan School of Engineering Sciences contributed to the development of the Moroccan intellectual property portfolio and the improvement of Morocco’s ranking in the global innovation classification, as the school won 86 medals, in addition to hundreds of awards at the international level.

It is noteworthy that the Istanbul International Invention Fair is an annual global exhibition for marketing patents, inventions, new products and technical ideas. It is organized by the Turkish government, under the auspices of the International Federation of Inventors’ Associations, on the sidelines of the “Technofest” festival for aviation and space technology.

The platforms of the Istanbul exhibition help the exhibiting inventors to market their projects, and also provide opportunities for cooperation and networking among the various participants, who will be able to benefit from the scientific programs held at the exhibition on intellectual property rights and their importance in the stage of innovation.