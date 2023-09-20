A mother would have poisoned her son

TRAGEDY

A true tragedy was reported in the south of Riobamba, since a mother apparently poisoned her 11-year-old son, and after the fact, she tried to kill herself by allegedly taking the same harmful substance and cutting her wrists. The woman is in intensive care, while the National Police and the Prosecutor’s Office investigate the case in depth.

The body of the minor was taken to the amphitheater of the Riobamba Municipal Cemetery, for the legal autopsy.

The emergency was reported around 08:00 yesterday, so when paramedics arrived at the victim’s humble home, they confirmed the death of the minor, while his mother was about to die, so they took him urgently. to the IESS Riobamba Hospital, where until the closing of this edition he has a reserved prognosis. Diego Verdesoto, the prosecutor who took the procedure, commented that several clues were collected to determine the real cause of the event, but stressed that it was preliminarily known that it would be poisoning, and that the main suspect would be his mother who was found trying to take her life, and He is currently in intensive care. “Apparently they are family problems; However, we are investigating in depth,” said the prosecutor, and stressed that it would be a possible poisoning, since it is presumed that the minor ate something for breakfast.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

