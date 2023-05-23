Home » A motorcyclist died in a spectacular crash in the urban area of ​​Tauramena – news
A motorcyclist died in a spectacular crash in the urban area of ​​Tauramena – news

A motorcyclist died in a spectacular crash in the urban area of ​​Tauramena – news

A woman identified as Gloria Vannia Rodríguez Ortíz, approximately 39 years old, was murdered last night with several shots from a firearm in the vicinity of the elderly home in the municipality of Maní.

According to the report from the Fire Department, at 8:39 pm they received a call reporting the presence of a person injured with a firearm. When the personnel arrived at the site and carried out an assessment, they found that the victim no longer had vital signs.

The woman, whose body was left next to a motorcycle, had several gunshot wounds to her back.

A technical inspection of the victim’s corpse was carried out at the scene, a pronouncement from the authorities is expected.

