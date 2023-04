A traffic accident in the Los Chorritos area, Chalatenango, left a motorcyclist with various injuries to his body.

A fire team assisted the victim who was later transferred to the Dr. Luis Edmundo Vázquez General National Hospital.

The staff remains alert to attend to any type of emergency and recommends that the population contact the direct line at 913 to receive timely attention. At the moment the authorities reported that they do not know the causes that led to the mishap.