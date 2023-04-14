In the second half of the 20th century, our world was – at least from a political point of view – a bipolar world. Since the end of World War II, two massive blocs have faced each other, the United States and the Soviet Union. Their relationship to each other was marked by enmity and rivalry.

Fortunately, apart from a few proxy wars in Korea, Vietnam and elsewhere, the war did not get hot. But even as the Cold War, the time certainly had its horrors. This period ended in 1989 with the fall of the Soviet Union and the collapse of the communist Eastern Bloc countries.

Then, for about 30 years, the USA held the leadership of the world as the sole superpower. Economically, this supremacy was expressed in a very strong dominance of the US dollar. Precisely because all the important commodities without which no economy can exist are priced in US dollars, the economic supremacy of the United States hardly seemed to be in question.

In the meantime, this view is no longer taken for granted all over the world. It is not only Russia that can no longer accept being considered only a regional power and is insisting on its status as a nuclear power. Economically, however, the country is a dwarf.

The dominance of the US dollar is increasingly being questioned

This is different in the case of China. China has long since risen to become the second largest economy in the world behind the USA, and if industrial output is not calculated in US dollars but in unit numbers, the Middle Kingdom has already left the USA far behind in many areas.

Against this backdrop, it is not surprising that China is keen to break the US dollar’s dominance and give more prominence to its own currency. Many states are already willing to settle their trade with the Middle Kingdom in yuan and not in US dollars.

However, many of these countries do not want to replace the US dollar as the world reserve currency with the yuan. The danger of replacing one dependency with another is all too clear. The most elegant solution to the problem, instead of betting on the yuan or any other currency, is to use gold.

This is already happening in many countries around the world. In Asia in particular, the central banks are buying a lot of gold, thereby documenting that they want a kind of monetary independence from both the US dollar and the Chinese yuan.