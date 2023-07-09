A mythical trip to the midnight zone

Gonzalo Hugo Vallejo Arcila

The midnight zone (abyssal and hadal zone) is a marine territory surrounded by turbulent currents, subjected to high pressures and very low temperatures, a very deep and completely dark demarcation. Some writers have made that place a metaphor with which death is analogized, that state where, despite the darkness, “beings shine and survive through their own luminescence.”

Perhaps it is about this light that the “Tibetan Book of the Dead” speaks to us, an 8th century Tantric Buddhist text whose meditations accompany the dying on their mournful journey.

In an aside from the mortuary recital whose real name is “Book of Intermediate States”, the dying person is told about that special light: “Nothing will separate you from that luminous path. You move with devotion and diligence towards the light. You are becoming part of that unlimited outer space, great cosmic flow of which you have always been a part. You are entering the glow of that light that illuminates everything. You are approaching with fervor and mercy, blending with it and becoming what you have always been: Light.

Now you begin to contemplate the splendor of your being… You recognize yourself and enter into it, discovering that you are a structural part of that unlimited unity that is the great Being. You let yourself be bathed in the pure, essential and relaxed light of eternal truths… You no longer resist anything; you are dispelling the shadows and moving away from everything that is part of the kingdom of darkness; you enter the space, luminous and perpetual that refracts the resplendent and vast forms of your being.

You are diving into the vast and luminous space of your true cosmic nature. You are sailing free through the immense and great ocean of eternity (…)”. In Greco-Roman mythology, recreated by Plato in “The Republic” and by Virgil in “The Aeneid”, when the souls set sail for Hades, they had to choose which of those fluids they had to ingest: if that of the calm waters of Lethe , the mythological river of oblivion where the dead drank its exultant fluids to forget the past, or the torrential Mnemosyne, whose ingestion led them to remember everything, reaching the state of omniscience. This mythical passage about the arcana of death was already part of the ancient oriental texts. There they talked about the “tea of ​​the 5 flavors of oblivion”.

This concoction was prepared by Meng Po (“Old Lady Meng”), a highly respected deity in China. This drink produced total amnesia in all those who came out of Di yu, the Chinese mythological hell, a necessary condition to achieve reincarnation. Far from there, the obolus ritual (ancient Greek currency) was something very common in Greek funeral rites. The funeral liturgy consisted of burying their dead with one of those coins, placing it under their tongue or, as Fernando Pessoa suggests, between their hands.

The soul of the deceased needed the mite to pay the ferryman Charon to cross from one bank to the other, one of the five rivers of the Greek underworld (Styx, Acheron or “river of pain”, Lethe, Flageton or “river of fire” and Cocytus or “river of lamentations”). Some maintain that the river where the toll was paid was the Styx, others the Cocytus, a tributary of the Aqueornte. Without the mite, the soul wandered along the banks of this “river of hate” for a hundred years, unable to enter Hades until Charon allowed him free passage.

The Bushido (“Way of the Warrior”), a Japanese text from the 9th century, in addition to being an ethical code, is a philosophical treatise on the art of good living that is nothing more than a rigorous preparation for death. Bushido condenses the Zenist and Buddhist praxis that share this principle: “The world is full of suffering; the root of suffering is attachment; the removal of suffering is the removal of attachment.

Detachment could be defined as “lack of thirst”. Seen like this, detachment is not deprivation or consolation, it is luminosity. From there, the way in which many perceive the fear of death is questioned. This fear is due to two causes: the idea that death, by surprising us, cuts off our career, our ambitions, our passions, the desire to do something thus depriving us of a successful and apparently profitable life.

The other cause is the fear of uncertainty (What awaits us after death?). Looking at life with arrogance and presumption is nothing more than hastening the path towards misfortune and senselessness, a harbinger of a premature and painful death (“Dying full of disappointment and boredom is one of the greatest afflictions”) and thus, this is becomes a suicide where honor has not mediated. Many of the themes of Bushido refer to death as the foundation of life.

For the samurai (“the one who serves”), death is, above all, a prize, perhaps the highest.

When talking about this, we evoke some prose verses and scolios from two Spanish writers. The playwright Jacinto Benavente (“The illuminated night”) tells us that “Everything is passing in our life, everything is goodbye, everything is leaving, and our life is dying so much, that the least thing is dying”. The poet and literary critic Federico Balart exclaims: “And we never go alone; that while we walk through life, death follows in our footsteps”.

The reflection of a Spanish priest is pathetic: “Oh death! Why have they painted you with black colors, when you are the only ray of hope that illuminates us in the race of life? A Japanese proclamation from the 16th century records the last lament of a lover who exalted death: “How sweet to become extinct and die together, in this world where ordinarily the clock that marks the supreme hour for one lags behind while it advances for the other.” !”. The epitaphs are the testimonial vestige of our telluric navigation, when death, “that old captain”, tells us that it is time to “lift anchor”.

Reading many epitaphs teaches that every victory in our existence is still pyrrhic and that a brief sentence may be the only legacy of life left by someone who is preparing to die. Many like to go to the cemetery and sit in a secluded place to meditate. They argue that it is the best place to self-examine and make decisions. A teacher, making use of Montaigne’s libertarian pedagogy (“He who learns to die also learns to live”), used to take his students to the cemetery so that they would be there in silence for a long time thinking about his epitaph.

This unusual exercise helped his pupils choose their best priorities, grow in detachment and give importance to being over having, here and now over before and after. Then they reviewed the history of some characters whose life had been reduced to a simple epitaph and who only required a grave to fulfill their notoriety. “The cemeteries of the world are full of people who were considered essential,” argued the French politician Georges Clemenceau, perhaps heralding the end of his ghostly public life in the late 1920s.

be alive

The Barranquilla psychiatrist José Daniel Puche Lacharme urges us to take advantage of the opportunity to be alive to learn to die and live like this, with greater fluidity every moment, “accepting each of those things that existence offers us and getting rid of everything transitory and useless.” … The time of death is uncertain, therefore, let us remain alert and awake, prepared to die and living each day as if it were the last.” We conclude by saying that perhaps everything can be summed up in feeling, from time to time, that voracious thirst for death that is quenched only by the love of life.

