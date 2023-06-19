a national awareness tour and a satisfaction survey are coming – TOGOTOPNEWS- Reliable and constructive information in one click

The Regulatory Authority for Electronic Communications and Posts (ARCEP) launched this Friday, June 16, 2023 in Lomé, two flagship activities. This is a national information and awareness tour for members of consumer associations and communes in Togo and a customer satisfaction survey of operators of electronic communications services and postal services and customers/users of ARCEP.

The tour, which will take place from June 19 to July 7, is part of ARCEP’s missions as provided for by the legislator. It is also part of ARCEP’s operational plan and the implementation of the partnership agreement with consumer associations.

It aims to present the regulatory framework governing the protection of populations against non-ionizing radiation; ARCEP’s missions in protecting populations against non-ionizing radiation; the terms of cooperation between the municipalities of Togo and ARCEP in the context of electronic communications and in particular the control of compliance of operators and radio stations with the legal and regulatory framework in force.

Thus, 735 members of consumer associations from all prefectures and municipal authorities will be interviewed during this tour.

According to Kadiri OURO-AGORO, Director of Legal Affairs and Consumer Protection at ARCEP, consumer protection is at the heart of ARCEP’s strategy.

“ARCEP’s role is to reach out to people, explain to them everything they can expect from ARCEP in terms of consumer protection. We are also doing better by training representatives of consumer associations whom people can trust by explaining the problems they have with operators so that we can find solutions together,” he said.

Kadiri OURO-AGORO underlined that for this edition, ARCEP has innovated by including in the target population, the municipalities with which they will discuss the issue of non-ionizing radiation.

“This edition goes beyond consumer associations and opens up to married couples. Indeed, one of the powers of municipalities is to issue authorizations to telecommunications operators for the installation of antennas which are essential in the provision of services. In order to protect the population against non-ionizing radiation which may come from operator equipment, the government has adopted Decree No. 2022-020/PR of February 23, 2022 relating to the procedures for protecting people against the effects of electric fields. , magnetic and electromagnetic from non-ionizing radiation. Pursuant to this decree, ARCEP has taken several decisions aimed at promoting the implementation of the decree and strengthening the protection of the public against non-ionizing radiation”, he explained before adding that “the ARCEP therefore considers that it is important that the municipal authorities who are involved in one way or another in the granting of authorizations for the installation of antennas by operators are imbued with these texts”.

This 2023 edition is the third of its kind after 2021 and 2022.

As for the survey which will take place over the same period, it aims to measure the overall satisfaction of users with regard to the services delivered by mobile operators, fixed Internet access providers, postal operators and ARCEP; identify the reasons for dissatisfaction.

This concerns the customers of operators of electronic communications services and postal services and customers/users of ARCEP.

“We are trying to assess the perception that consumers have of operators but also of ARCEP,” said Amah Vinyo Capo, Markets and Data Regulation Director at ARCEP.

The data will be collected from a questionnaire accessible through the ARCEP Togo mobile application, the website www.arcep.tg, the call center at number 8000 and the USSD code *800#.

Rachel Doubidji

