Mayor Jaime Pumarejo called an extraordinary meeting of the District Security Council.

An active National Police patrolman is among the four killed in the massacre in the Santuario neighborhood, on Sunday night when dozens of people were watching the Junior-Medellín match on television.

The uniformed man was identified as Reinaldo José Orozco Picalúa.

The other people killed were Hanner Andrés Guevara Correa, Ever José Lizama Melgarejo and Ronald José Zabala Sarmiento.

The injured sent to different care centers are: María Alejandra Martínez Hidalgo, 22 years old; Daniel Palomino Andrade, 65 years old; Pedro Antonio González Muñoz, 78; Emmanuel Cabezas Ahumada; Valentina Zulay Mattos Barraza, 22, and Santiago Manuel Peralta Márquez, 39.

Due to these violent acts, the Mayor of Barranquilla, Jaime Pumarejo, announced an extraordinary meeting of the Security Council to investigate and define actions around the investigation into this new massacre in Barranquilla.

Zonacero

