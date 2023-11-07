Home » A new animal discovered in Peru » Science News
It’s some kind of giant mouse.

Some experts have spotted an animal never seen before, in the Peruvian Amazon. This is a specimen characterized by a size of a giant mouse (and similar to a dotted agouti as portrayed in the image) discovered in an exploratory activity in the Santa Elena ecological reserve, a protected area where an extraordinary variety of mammals, reptiles, butterflies and birds live, located in the San Martin area.

It is very large, like a rodent“, said the environmental consultant Alex Castillo, according to whom the biologists and experts from the American NGO Conservation International – who participated in the investigation – confirmed that it is “a new species that has never been discovered“. In a few months they will get to know each other more details and the name given to the new species. The image and technical data sheet of the animal, very rare to see, have not yet been made known to the public.

