A new Arabic book that touches on the intellectual giving of the sociologist Fatima Mernissi

At the conclusion of the series of annual lectures honoring the sociologist Fatima Mernissi, the Arab Council for the Social Sciences issued a book containing a number of articles and testimonies about the late writer, along with a bibliography of her most prominent works in her original languages ​​and Arabic translations.

This book aims to contribute to “the continuity of Fatima Mernissi’s legacy and to build on it,” hoping to provide an addition that “enriches the libraries of the Arab region and the world, as Mernissi enriched her with her many works.”

The series of lectures on Mernissi, which began in 2019, and the last of which was organized this year 2023, is part of the “Annual Lecture Series,” which is “one of the main public activities organized by the Arab Council for the Social Sciences, and it is an opportunity to welcome prominent social scientists and scholars from the Arab region.” Through it, the Council works to “present their work and reflect on the intellectual traditions in the region, as well as evoking history and the legacy of the past (…) and promoting discussions on contemporary issues and challenges facing our region.”

University professor Asmaa Benadada said in the book that Fatima Mernissi “is a prolific writer, who wrote on various topics and drew from various sources of knowledge; She wrote about women, sex, the harem, Islam, modernity, democracy, politics, and love in Arab-Islamic culture.” She wrote about women from various social strata. She added that she was “an enlightened intellectual and a committed researcher who believes in and defends the values ​​of freedom, democracy, and equality; Throughout her life, she married academic research and going to the field to examine the facts.

Benadada then continued: “The talk about the intellectual project of Fatima Mernissi is a talk about more than forty years of work, research, writing and publishing, in which she was known for her high audacity, her blazing intelligence and her freedom from societal constraints, which enabled her to fully commit to women’s issues, question thorny issues, and actively engage in many civic initiatives.

Omaima Abu Bakr, a professor of comparative English literature at Cairo University, paid attention to Fatima Mernissi, considering her works as one of the most important stations in the development of the production of Islamic religious knowledge in the Arab world by female writers and researchers from the late nineteenth century until the beginning of the twenty-first century, and added: “We cannot talk about knowledge An Islamic religious perspective from a feminist perspective in our Arab region in the last century (…) without mentioning the role of Fatima Mernissi, who tackled the scrutiny of specific sources and texts with a specialized methodology, and her work constituted an important pioneer, “in the field of questioning the historical legacy of interpretation and the masculine formation of Islamic knowledge, and alerting to the need for correction and calendar.

Zeina Etri, assistant professor of anthropology at the University of Illinois at Chicago, approaches narratives as a “methodology of search and change” drawing on the work of Mernissi and other “female activist researchers.” As for Dima Qaidbey, the director of the feminist “Knowledge Workshop” organization in Beirut, she talked about points that the “Working Group on Critical Practices” touched upon when reading Mernissi, especially the work “Beyond the Veil: Sex as Social Engineering,” saying: “The term social engineering clearly reflects Most effective is what Mernissi tries to convey, and she evokes geometry and design in the sexual boundaries she deals with; This is patriarchal social engineering that may be based on the idea of ​​biological differences, but it is ultimately a social boundary. Therefore, the authority here is to establish and stabilize these borders, and the resistance to this authority is to reformulate or negotiate these borders.

Among the things mentioned in the book is that Fatima Mernissi “is not an ordinary woman, and it is not strange for that Moroccan who spent more than half of her life writing and analyzing Islam and women, and fighting in the field to achieve gender equality, to choose one out of a hundred women to be the most influential in the world.” According to the British newspaper ‘The Guardian’ for the year 2011.