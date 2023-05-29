A new basis for data-driven decisions

Atlassian products are essential to the survival of countless software, IT, and business teams in tens of thousands of companies. But of course they are not the only tools used in these teams. And all of these systems produce vast amounts of data, and organizations need ways to turn that data into the right insights to make good decisions.

To support data-driven decisions, Atlassian over the last year presented a feature set called Atlassian Analytics, which is now out of beta. After receiving feedback from hundreds of early adopters, Atlassian Analytics is now available in cloud enterprise plans for Jira Software, Jira Service Management, and Confluence.

Das ist Atlassian Analytics:

The Atlassian Data Lake forms a “center of truth” for the Atlassian data from software, business and IT workflows.

20+ dashboard templates are included including Flow Metrics, Content Adaptation, Developer Productivity and more.

Atlassian Analytics offers flexible low-code/no-code resources with visual modes and chart templates.

The toolset brings connectors to Snowflake, Amazon Redshift, Google BigQuery, and other databases so teams can connect their external data.

Easy-to-use features such as advanced chart control, querying options, permission configurations and the new sharing feature are implemented natively.

How teams can use Atlassian Analytics

Atlassian Analytics aims to support a better understanding of the workflows between development, IT and business processes:

Development leaders can take different perspectives with detailed dashboards for metrics like lead time, cycle time, and throughput, optimizing engineering teams’ velocity, increasing quality, and identifying issues that need attention.

IT and support teams can proactively identify and remove bottlenecks by customizing the included dashboards to their own use cases in request, incident, and service performance management.

Business teams have the ability to optimize spend and efficiency across programs, for example by mapping the impact of marketing activities on the sales pipeline and spend efficiency.

Understand performance and health across the engineering organization

Data is not the same as knowledge. That’s why Atlassian is shipping new dashboards with prescriptive scorecards that give technical leads more visibility into flow metrics—from the team to the organizational level. Velocity and performance insights can be customized to reflect the company’s unique ways of working.

In Jira, teams can already track metrics at the team level. With Atlassian Analytics it is now possible to build reports that span multiple Jira projects or even instances to get important metrics on flow efficiency, lead time, cycle time and other aspects.

In the coming months, Atlassian will work on further linking the DevOps toolchain – including data from external tools in the areas of SCM, CI/CD, feature flagging and DevSecOps. This enables reporting based on DORA metrics and opens up options to dig deeper into individual reports on health and performance across teams.

Access to more DevOps toolchain data helps development leaders identify challenges, improve velocity, deliver more value, and make better decisions.

Valuable insights for IT and support teams

Traditional ITSM tools only give IT teams half the picture. Atlassian Analytics completes it by combining data from dev and ops tools. This gives the team richer insights to make better decisions about changes and incidents. And now service owners can see all their service-related data on one dashboard.

Database connections to AWS and Snowflake make it much easier to understand the true cost of service delivery. Support teams can also create their own custom views showing agent utilization, resolution times, customer satisfaction and SLA performance. And with dashboards for overall performance, I&O leaders have the opportunity to keep their fingers on the pulse of business services at any time.

The impact of marketing programs on pipelines and spend

Atlassian Analytics allows project data from Jira Work Management, Jira Software and Jira Service Management to be merged into a holistic program dashboard for insights into marketing effectiveness. The team can leverage connectors for popular databases like Snowflake to link those programs with information about pipelines and outputs.

Marketing leaders can see which pipeline-generating projects are completed, in progress, and at risk, while having a direct view of the pipeline costs of those at-risk projects.

In addition, when Confluence data is included in the data lake, Confluence admins can track key metrics to understand space and page usage.

Atlassian Analytics is now available

The general availability of Atlassian Analytics with the Atlassian Data Lake is a step towards realizing the full value of data in Atlassian products. The feature set is now fully natively available for enterprise customers of Atlassian cloud products.

Do you have questions about Atlassian Cloud and migrating from Confluence, Jira and Jira Service Management?

