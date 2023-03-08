Home News A new battle championed by Sudanese students.. Skirmishes between Russia and Britain in Khartoum
A new battle championed by Sudanese students.. Skirmishes between Russia and Britain in Khartoum

A new battle championed by Sudanese students.. Skirmishes between Russia and Britain in Khartoum

Sudani Net:

Verbal skirmishes broke out between Russia and Britain in Khartoum, against the backdrop of Russian accusations against the British embassy in Sudan, of mobilizing Sudanese graduates in Ukraine against the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

For the first time in decades, the Russian embassy entered into a battle of words with its British counterparts, and the reason was Sudanese students.

The account of the Russian embassy in Khartoum said that, according to unnamed journalists, British diplomats offered material compensation and security guarantees to potential demonstrators in Sudan against the Russian invasion.

And the Russian embassy added: “Certainly there is no smoke without fire,” and went on to say: “This published information confirms once again that London’s anti-Russian hysteria does not find a response from our Sudanese friends” – as she described it.

And the Russian embassy in Khartoum stressed in its tweet that these methods, which it described as “dirty,” which the British embassy was accused of, testify to the “weakness” and “lack of respect” of the British embassy for the values ​​and customs of diplomatic work.

For his part, the British Ambassador in Khartoum, Giles Lever, participated in the tweet of the Russian embassy in Khartoum, describing what was stated in it as “blatant lies,” declaring his confidence that the Sudanese people are “too smart to be deceived by Russia’s attempts to spread false news,” which he described as “pathetic.” And “funny” – as he described it.

The British ambassador added in his tweet: “The real story remains the illegal, unjustified and barbaric Russian invasion of Ukraine, and the untold suffering it caused” – as he put it.

