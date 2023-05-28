Home » A new building built at the EPP Kolowaré thanks to the good will of TOGOCOM and the AXIAN foundation
A new building built at the EPP Kolowaré thanks to the good will of TOGOCOM and the AXIAN foundation

A new building built at the EPP Kolowaré thanks to the good will of TOGOCOM and the AXIAN foundation

Fruit of the innovative CSR program called NUNYA TOGOCOM, the brand new building inaugurated on May 22, 2023 at the EPP Kolowaré, not far from the city of Sokodé, is a social work of TOGOCOM and the AXIAN foundation.

The building includes three classrooms, an office, storage space and a toilet block with six cabins. Objective: to provide a good learning environment for students and thus guarantee them a promising future.

For Tarik Boudiaf, Acting Director General of TOGOCOM, it is a source of pride to contribute to offering a bright future to the children of Kolowaré. “For us, sharing the fruits of our labor with those most in need is a source of inclusion and blessing. As a corporate citizen, we remain committed to supporting the most vulnerable communities,” he insisted.

In addition, the NUNYA TOGOCOM program has already enabled the construction and rehabilitation of school infrastructure in other localities, in particular: “Six classrooms, an office, a storage room, a toilet block and a water borehole at the EPP Toutougou (Dapaong); three classrooms, an office and a storage room at EPP Madjikpéto (Agoè Nyivé); three classrooms, an office and a storage room rehabilitated at EPP Agbandi Zongo (Blitta2)”.

It is planned very soon, the inauguration of a building with three classrooms at the EPP Kinzi, in the Kara region, then a building with three classrooms and a toilet block at the EPP Amavénou (Agou -Western plateau region).

A pioneer of 5G technology in Togo and the sub-region, TOGOCOM is the leader of the Togolese telecommunications market. A supplier always attentive to the needs of customers with a promptness in the search for solutions.

See also  U-20 World Cup: Colombia came back and advanced to the round of 16

Present in Africa and the Indian Ocean, the AXIAN group’s main priority is to strengthen its social impact by contributing to the reduction of inequalities. To achieve this objective, the group created the AXIAN foundation, which focuses on 4 fields of intervention, namely: education, health, social action and the environment/sustainable development.

Atha Assan

