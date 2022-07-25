In the new graphics of the site you will find many important innovations: the colors and fonts change to read better, you can count on a better use from mobile phones, fewer archive images and more news images with great attention to quality

Dear readers,

here we go again at the forefront of another epochal transformation.

Closer. Our site changes and becomes faster in use, with a more modern setting capable of enhancing the contents and offering each of you a digital experience that enhances every content.

Our intent is to offer more and more community journalism, with great attention to national and international information thanks also to the collaboration with a major Italian newspaper, The print.

War, climate change, economic difficulties require a local newspaper with a great tradition, such as we, to offer a look that rests on a broader scenario. In new graphics you will find many important news: the colors and fonts change to read better, you can count on a better use from mobile phones, fewer archive images and more news images with great attention to quality.

News from our territories will be equally easy to find to strengthen our relationship. You and Us. A wide selection of podcasts and a dedicated app are coming for a complete and immersive digital experience.

We promise you this: the graphic transformation corresponds, at the same time, to a renewed attention to community journalism, enriched by insights and analyzes on major issues.

We will always be us, but closer. To you.