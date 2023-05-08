A new classic for Millos, they defeated Santa Fe 1-0

Millonarios beat Santa Fe 1-0, in a new edition of the capital classic, for date 18 of the Betplay League.

Those directed by Professor Gamero, had an outstanding performance, although there were no flashes of play, if they could handle the times of the match, as well as control of the ball.

The second half has leaned at times for the blues, where they have not been able to make it in front of the ‘cardinal’ goal. Likewise, Santa Fe had several options to equalize the score, but Enamorado and Rodallega could not make it happen.

For their part, in the 45 complement the reds changed their ‘chip’ and looked for an incisive game that would allow them to hurt Millonarios and reach the goal defended by Álvaro Montero.

The goal that opened the scoring came through the 12 steps, the man who executed it was Leonardo Castro, who made a powerful execution.

The first minutes of the match saw a multifunctional game, where both teams opted for a good treatment of the ball and trying to connect with the goal men.

Millionaires had some opportunities to increase the score, but the inaccuracies continue to be a ghost for the ‘ambassador’ team.

The ‘ambassadors’ started the match somewhat timid, but thanks to the good footing and the change of pace from Cataño and Silva, they gave the team a boost.

The next game for the celestes is against Alianza Petrolera at the El Campín stadium.