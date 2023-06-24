A new club was born this Saturday!

The founding general meeting of the RSCA was held this Saturday, June 2023, 24 at the conference room of the Natanael recreation square. Ms. Natadjou Nathalie has been appointed as the new president of the Renaissance Sporting Club d’Agoè-Nyivé (RSCA).

The RSCA held its constituent general assembly this Saturday in the presence of officials from the Lomé-Golfe Regional Football League, the Prefectural Football District of Agoe-Nyive, and the representative of the mayor of Agoè-Nyivé. The activities started with the reading of the legal act leading to the fusion of the two clubs Jupiter Star and Gold star. Above all, there was the approval of the statutes by the delegates. “our ambitions are really big and we want to lead the women’s and men’s team to a high level and work to reach D1 and give visibility to our players outsidedeclared Ms. Natadjou Nathalie.

After the constitutive general assembly, an office of seven (7) members was elected for a mandate of 4 years renewable three (3) times.

Here is the composition of the RSCA office

President: Mrs. Natadjou Nathalie marries Zadi

1st Vice President: Me Soklou Kokou

Principal Administrator: Jean Tchapo

Deputy Administrator: Gomah Diffa

Advisors:

Essossina Teban

Kabissa Eyayo Jules Bilante.

