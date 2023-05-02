A new communication against Mortada Mansour.. What is the charge?

Egyptian lawyer Samir Sabry submitted a complaint to the deputy against Mortada Mansour, demanding an investigation with him into impersonating the president of Zamalek Club, and preventing the inspection committee from carrying out its work and inspecting the club’s finances and treasury.

The communication, which bore No. 35942 of 2023, stated: “The majority of society asks, in confusion and denunciation, who protects the so-called Mortada Mansour, after a ruling was issued by the Court of Cassation to imprison the amount against him, and after the ruling became final and final, and he executed the ruling by imprisonment, in which he served the sentence in One of the prisons, and as a result of this ruling, a lawsuit was filed against him to remove the whistleblower from the presidency of the Zamalek club, as a final judgment had been issued against him, which violates the conditions for his continuation in the presidency of the club.

Samir Sabry added in his communication: “A court ruling was issued to remove the whistleblower against him from the presidency of the club, and the Minister of Youth and Sports was announced with this decision, and accordingly the decision was issued to remove him from the club’s presidency and take measures towards holding elections for the presidency of Zamalek Club after the club president’s seat became vacant as soon as The issuance of this ruling, but the amount against him flouted the judiciary rulings and the decision of the Minister of Youth and Sports, and he still attends the club daily, holds meetings, and takes decisions, considering himself still president of the club, which considers this act criminal in law as he impersonates the president of Zamalek Club. And that this position was vacant as soon as a ruling was issued by the judiciary, and that he prevented the inspection committee appointed by the Ministry of Youth and Sports from entering the club in order to carry out their work to inspect the club’s business and audit the accounts, so in what capacity did the whistleblower take this action against him?

And he continued: “The act of the whistleblower against him is punishable by the text of Article 155 of the Penal Code, which explicitly stipulates that whoever interferes in a public position, whether property or military, without having an official capacity from the government or permission from it, or conducts Pursuant to the requirements of one of these positions, he shall be punished with imprisonment, and accordingly, and in adherence to the provisions of Article 25 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, the whistleblower requests your Excellency to investigate this crime and submit the sum against him, Mortada Ahmed Muhammad Mansour, for an urgent criminal trial.

Zamalek withdrew from the super match against Al-Ahly

Mortada Mansour, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Zamalek Club, had decided to apologize for his team’s participation in the Egyptian Super match against Al-Ahly, which is scheduled to be held next Friday.

Mortada Mansour said, during a video clip on his official YouTube channel: “Unanimously, the board of directors of Zamalek club refuses to participate in the super match against Al-Ahly.”

The fate of the Super League was not determined in the event that Zamalek insisted on its position, but in this case it is expected that Pyramids, who finished second in the league last season, will participate, and the confrontation may be postponed to a later time.

Zamalek won the league title last season, while Al-Ahly won the Egypt Cup title last month after defeating Pyramids in the final.

Al-Ahly was scheduled to play an important and strong match against its traditional rivals, Zamalek, next Friday, as part of the competition for the Egyptian Super Cup title.