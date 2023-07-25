A new Congress | The New Century

* Chair of Ivan Name

* National Agreement and reforms

The new realities in Congress are becoming apparent after the election of Senator Iván Name as President of the Senate. His triumph the week before is one of those political sticks that do not usually occur frequently. Even more truthful after the government tried to turn the entire pro-government steamroller against it. Indeed, the veteran congressman knew how to get ahead, even as founder of the Green party and supported by different parliamentary majorities or opponents of self-styled progressivism.

Name, who has displayed a conciliatory tone and prone to consensus throughout his political career, knows as few of his colleagues the institutional importance and powers of Parliament. So, Congress has a fixed asset in his seniority and expertise. It can even be deduced from his first statements what it means to be the highest head of one of the branches of public power, making it clear that the Legislative branch has the same preponderance as the other columns of the state structure. This to point out that relations with the Executive must be carried out on an equal footing. And he has hinted that nothing is more detrimental to these constitutional purposes than the intermediation drop by drop that the Minister of the Interior has promised to support his clientelist strategy in order to break the benches and twist partisan decisions by virtue of the prebends and canonries to the retail.

From the election of the president of Congress, it remains on the table, then, that the parties have both their benches and their bosses. And that trying to ignore them, moving the floor furtively as the aforementioned minister has unabashedly hinted at, is the worst tactic that can be resorted to. On the contrary, both leaders and parties have emerged strengthened from the day and this can be corroborated in the election of the boards of directors of the constitutional commissions and those of another nature. That is the new behavior in Parliament. Trying to renew old vices in search of fictitious majorities seems, fortunately, an unfeasible way out, despite the fact that some in the Chamber are tempted to bury the interests of high national politics in their immediate navel. Which hopefully will have repercussions in the House of Representatives, where a president was given by consensus, that is, an institutional spokesperson beyond the brief and pernicious clientelist intermediation to which not a few are accustomed.

Thus, any National Agreement, such as the one proposed by the President of the Republic, Gustavo Petro, must start from respect for the parliamentary institution. This is precisely the appropriate scenario to carry out the reforms that can approximate what the president calls social and environmental justice. And that, in short, it is not a question of grand proclamations, nor of a signing, point by point, of joint political protocols, but of allowing the work of the benches and their congressmen to be carried out within an environment of freedom, without coercion or buying and selling of consciences, and based on the appropriate economic and scientific data. That is to say, that the concepts and figures are the pertinent ones rather than inventions to distract the gallery and falsify the headings as if the congressmen were unaware, as happened with the gas reserves in the reports of some resigning minister.

But, as well as this, it is also necessary that there are real debates, without the constant disconnection of the microphone by the Board of Directors and a miniscule time to explain the positions of each congressman. There is no doubt that Congress has lost dialectical vigor, the ability to tune in to public opinion, and pedagogical scope, which is why Name’s proposal to allow, within reasonable limits, more illustrative discussions and reasoned conclusions is worth highlighting. A greater use of the word is not bad, especially in a room that is called that -Parliament-, as long as, of course, it is conducive to the topic that is under discussion and it is not the simple repetition of previous interventions, as sometimes happens in an oratory carousel that is clearly infertile.

If the reforms, on whose issues everyone seems to agree, must be the reason for the National Agreement, then instead of removing it from Congress, it must be strengthened in the chamber. And the way to do it is by respecting the parliamentary operation in the debates, starting from the natural initial dissent to the final consensus, which is expressed in the legislative process and ends in the approved text of the laws. He may, in the meantime, hold audiences, enrich, repeal or change articles. The point, after all, is that the Executive will be able to present the reforms, but it is the Legislature, with its judgment and synderesis, its debates and consultation, which is in charge of bringing them to a successful conclusion… In which President Name has been explicit at a good time.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

