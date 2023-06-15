A new contribution to the health of Loja and the southern region – breaking latest news

Benjamin Pinza Suarez

The First Digestive and Biliary Surgery Center of Loja, in the southern region of Ecuador and northern Peru, was inaugurated, which will provide specialized care in the study, diagnosis, and surgical treatment of diseases of the digestive tract and associated glands present in the esophagus , stomach, gallbladder, bile duct, plus pancreas and liver. General, laparoscopic and digestive system surgery is the medical specialty that deals with the prevention, diagnosis and surgical treatment of diseases that affect any part of the digestive system, retroperitoneum, glandular system, abdominal wall and soft tissues.

Precisely, this modern Digestive and Biliary Surgery Center is unique in Loja and the southern region and where patients can go when they have symptoms related to abdominal pain, nausea, diarrhea, pain and heartburn or constant inflammation in the back and shoulder right, digestive problems that cause gastritis, gastric ulcers and liver problems.

Biliary problems occur when the duct that carries bile from the liver to the small intestine is blocked by a stone, tumor, injury, or inflammation in any of the ducts.

For this, the Center for Digestive and Biliary Surgery will be directed and guaranteed by a team of specialists from Loja and the country with recognized trajectory such as Dr. Byron Pinza Vivanco and Dr. Jaime Tinoco Loja, specialists in disease management. clinical and surgical digestive disorders, in digestive surgery and laparoscopic surgery, in surgical digestive pathologies such as: gallbladder stones, biliary sludge, obstruction of the bile ducts, laparoscopic surgery for acute appendicitis and everything related to hernias, of the abdominal wall, obstruction intestinal and digestive diseases.

This Digestive and Biliary Surgery Center will also have the assistance of one of the best surgeons in the country such as Dr. Carlos López from the city of Quito, a specialist in highly complex surgeries in terms of liver tumor surgery, biliary, pancreas, esophagus, stomach and repair of biliary lesions. It will also have the contribution of Dr. Juan Carlos Aldaz from the city of Quito, a specialist in colonproctology for tumor surgeries and colon cancer. In addition, it will have the presence of Dr. Laura Bérgamo, a specialist in oncological surgery and pediatric surgeons Pablo Guamán and Pablo Castillo. And in order to provide a comprehensive service, this team of specialists is joined by doctors Oscar Jaramillo, specialized in head, neck, mouth, esophagus, pharynx and larynx surgery, as well as doctors Lenin Albán and Luis Jaramillo, renowned gastroenterologists and digestive surgeons.

This Digestive and Biliary Surgery Center has a hospitalization area, comfortable rooms, an outpatient clinic, an emergency room, and an operating room equipped with the latest technology to guarantee the best surgical procedures of medium and high complexity for patients in Loja, Zamora, El Oro and northern Peru, offering personalized and top quality post-surgical care.