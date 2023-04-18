A new edition of FERRARA Play&Go, the campaign for sustainable mobility – Environment, is underway

From now, Monday 17 April 2023one is active new edition of FERRARA Play&Go: the sustainable mobility campaign, organized by the Municipality of Ferrara, the Bruno Kessler Foundation and SIPRO as part of the project AIR BREAK – UIAwhich aims to make the use of sustainable means of transport pleasant and rewarding and to make the effects achieved and the impact on the mobility system measurable.

The initiative, open to anyone who travels habitually in the Ferrara area, will remain active until Sunday 24 September 2023 for a total duration of 5 months (23 weeks).

Through the Play&Go App (available on Play Store e Apple Store) users can track their sustainable journeys (by bike, on foot, by bus, by train or in carpooling). Valid trips, verified through automatic mode-detection algorithms, allow participants to earn Green Leaves points and climb the rankings. Personalized mobility challenges and dynamic game content keep participants motivated. There are also weekly and final prizes for the most active and virtuous participants.

The sustainability of the gaming campaigns is guaranteed by the active involvement of the local commercial fabric. Businesses and commercial activities are directly involved in these initiatives, not only as promoters of the initiative among their employees and customers, but also as supporters, providing real incentives (eg discounts, coupons, gadgets).

A few days before the start of the new edition, 240 citizens have already joined and have traveled almost 5,000 sustainable km. The past edition, organized within the project AIR BREAK – UIAhas shown very encouraging results both in terms of citizen involvement and impact: 2,197 citizens have joined the initiative, tracing more than 58,000 journeys and over 249,000 sustainable km (of which almost 70,000 on foot or by bike – zero impact), saving a total of 57 t of CO2.

