A new femicide with a knife was generated in Cali

After the weekend full of violence that Santiago de Cali suffered with 9 homicides, the violent deaths do not end this week that takes place in the capital of Valle.

On this occasion, in the Vipasa neighborhood located in commune 2 in the north of Cali, aor a femicide that left a fatal victim.

This is Mayerli Cortés Núñez, who, according to the authorities, he lost his life at the hands of his sentimental partner due to multiple stab wounds.

“This is an unfortunate fact, where thanks to citizen information to our Line 123, it became known what would be a case of intrafamily violence, which is why the units of the National Model of Community Surveillance by Quadrants, moved to the place finding the couple there, who had a fight. It is the woman’s partner who was inflicting multiple wounds on her with a knife,” explained Cali Metropolitan Police Major Héctor Arana.

“Both the victim and his perpetrator were immediately provided with medical attention. Both people were transferred to the nearest medical center and there, unfortunately, the female lost her life as a result of the serious injuries that would have caused her, who would allegedly be her sentimental partner, ”she added.

“The National Police, in the development of our mission of a constitutional, legal and regulatory nature, let us come with the immediacy that the case warrants to safeguard lives and property, to offer our public security service and in any case to guarantee that the Colombian people live together in peace,” concluded the officer.

The alleged attacker, who did not have serious injuries, was captured and placed at the disposal of the judicial authority by the National Police, as a result of this unfortunate fact.

