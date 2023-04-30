A new Futuro green — Ambiente plate was delivered in San Lorenzo

A new license plate was delivered on Tuesday 18th April Green gold in San Lorenzo, to the Mongardi family.

The recognition, conceived by the Union of Municipalities of Bassa Romagna as part of the project Green futurewas delivered by the Councilor for the Environment of the Municipality of Lugo to Davide Mongardi.

Thanks to an overall renovation of the building, it was possible to obtain annual savings of approximately 52.5 megawatts, reaching a consumption of only 9.61 kWh/m2 per year, taking the house from energy class G to energy class A4, the best.

The project was supervised by the architect Roberto Rontini from Lugo, who was present at the delivery of the plaque; the thermotechnician in charge was the expert Andrea Montuschi of Faenza; for the plant engineering part Miter Termoidraulica Snc di Russi; fixtures Idea Serramenti Srl of Massa Lombarda.

All those who have carried out energy redevelopment activities in their home can apply to obtain the Futuro green plate free of charge. The forms are available on the website www.labassaromagna.it (

The initiative is part of the program of the Union of Municipalities of Bassa Romagna to achieve the objectives of the Futuro green 2030 project.

Further information is also available on Facebook on the «Futuro Green Bassa Romagna» page.