Scientists from various universities around the world have made significant progress towards a new generation of microchips made from new materials, a step that according to the researchers who have participated in the work could revolutionize the field of semiconductors, essential for the manufacture of electronic devices.

The work has been directed by the Spanish scientist Mario Lanza, tenured professor at the King Abdallah University of Sciences and Technology of Saudi Arabia (KAUST), and Juan Bautista Roldán, professor at the Department of Electronics and Computer Technology of the University of Granada and Miguel Muñoz-Rojo, of the Institute of Micro and Nanotechnology of the National Council for Scientific Research (CSIC).

The results of the work carried out by the team have been published in the journal Nature, and according to those responsible for it, it has already attracted the interest of some of the companies that lead the field of semiconductors.

What is this breakthrough in microchips about?

Researchers have succeeded in developing the first high-integration-density microchip made with “two-dimensional” (so-called 2D) materials.

Exploiting the excellent electronic properties of two-dimensional (2D) materials to fabricate advanced electronic circuits is one of the most important goals and challenges for the semiconductor industry, scientists have found in the journal Nature, although until now they had not achieved such promising results.

Now, the team led by Mario Lanza has integrated for the first time a two-dimensional insulating material, called “multilayer hexagonal boron nitride” (about 6 nanometers thick), on microchips containing silicon transistors of a technology that is widespread in all everyday electronic products (telephones, computers, automobiles or household appliances).

Lanza has focused his work in recent years on the development of the so-called “memristor” (contraction of the English words “memory” and “resistor” or resistance), a technology that, according to researchers, will soon be integrated into all electronic devices and in which many countries and large companies are investing millions of dollars.

Scientists have successfully integrated and interconnected the “memristor” and “transistor” with each performing different roles to form matrix circuits, something that researchers say could revolutionize semiconductor manufacturing and industry.

Mario Lanza has specified, in a note in which he clarifies the scope of the work they have carried out, that this type of circuit, although still unknown to most people, is already used in latest-generation electronic products both to store information (manufacture of electronic memories, such as USB) as to process it (manufacturing artificial neural networks for artificial intelligence systems).

He has ensured that the hybrid devices manufactured now have shown low energy consumption and high durability, and also that their conductivity can be adjusted to different levels dynamically by applying electrical impulses, so it could be used to manufacture artificial neural networks of very low energy consumption.

The company IBM, recalled the Spanish researcher, had tried to integrate graphene into transistors for applications in the radiofrequency field, but the integration density was very low and the devices did not allow information to be stored or processed.

The devices created by this international team of scientists represent “a milestone” in the field of nanoelectronics and semiconductors, not only due to the high performance of the devices and circuits manufactured, but also due to the high level of technological maturity that they have achieved. , according to Mario Lanza, who has ensured that all the processes used are compatible with the semiconductor industry.