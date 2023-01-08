Source title: The new generation of new crown vaccine produced in Beijing is about to be launched, and the filling production line will be adjusted at any time to ensure the vaccination demand

In the research and development laboratory of Shenzhou Cell, researchers are working intensively.Photo by reporter He Guanxin

At the beginning of the new year in 2023, Beijing’s biomedical industry has delivered another good news. On the 8th, Shenzhou Cell Engineering Co., Ltd. held a results conference, announcing that its newly developed new crown recombinant protein bivalent vaccine is being produced at full capacity, and will soon be released to vaccination sites across the country, providing people with new options for new crown vaccination .

In the 50-acre courtyard at No. 31, Kechuang 7th Street, Beijing Economic Development Zone, the drug research and development laboratory and production workshop of Shenzhou Cell Engineering Co., Ltd. are arranged. The latest two vaccine filling lines have been running 24 hours a day to meet the launch demand of the bivalent recombinant protein broad-spectrum new crown vaccine (SCTV01C).

Xie Liangzhi, chairman and general manager of Shenzhou Cell, introduced that in response to the rapid mutation of the new coronavirus and the decline in the neutralizing antibody titer and protection rate of the first-generation vaccines at home and abroad based on the original strain, the company independently developed a new generation of vaccines. The bivalent mutant strain recombinant protein vaccine, the active ingredients respectively contain the recombinant S trimer protein antigens of the two main mutant strains identified by the WHO, Alpha (Alpha) and Beta (Beta).

It is reported that Shenzhou Cell’s SCTV01C vaccine was approved by the State Drug Administration for emergency clinical trials in November 2021. A number of clinical studies conducted at home and abroad have shown that its safety is similar to that of inactivated vaccines after inoculation. The advantages of broad-spectrum cross-protection and the anti-infection potential against new mutant strains that may appear in the future. In the middle of last month, the Comprehensive Group of the Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism of the State Council in response to the new crown epidemic issued the “Implementation Plan for the Second Dose of New Crown Virus Vaccine Enhanced Immunization”, and the Shenzhou Cell Recombinant New Crown Virus 2-valent S Trimer Protein Vaccine was recommended. “The SCTV01C vaccine can be stored stably at room temperature for more than 6 months. Compared with vaccines that need to be stored and transported at minus 70°C or minus 20°C, it has significant cost and convenience advantages, and is easy to transport to rural areas and underdeveloped regions and countries.” Xie Liangzhi Said that the bivalent recombinant protein broad-spectrum new crown vaccine uses a better adjuvant, the incidence of adverse reactions is low, and it is easy to store and transport.

When will citizens be able to get the bivalent recombinant protein broad-spectrum new crown vaccine independently developed by Beijing? Xie Liangzhi responded that it is expected that relevant departments will start the procurement process one after another in the near future, and will soon push it to various places for vaccination. The company is fully prepared and will adjust the filling production line according to the demand at any time.

When Shenzhou Cell started to develop the new crown vaccine, it chose the best recombinant protein as its technical route. In addition to the bivalent vaccine that is about to enter the vaccination site, the recombinant new coronavirus 4-valent S trimer protein vaccine (SCTV01E) developed by it has also obtained clinical approval in China.

At the results conference, Shanghai Pharmaceutical Science Park Xinhai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. signed a cooperation contract with China Cell. SPH Keyuan will act as an agent for the sales of China Cell’s new crown vaccine in most provinces and cities, so that more residents can receive this broad-spectrum and high-efficiency new crown vaccine as soon as possible.

In recent years, the Beijing Economic and Technological Development Zone has seized the opportunities for the development of Beijing’s biomedicine and health industry. In 2021, the output value will account for more than 50% of the city’s biomedicine and health industry. At present, more than 3,500 biopharmaceutical companies have gathered in the Economic Development Zone, forming a nearly complete industrial chain covering biomedicine, medical equipment, health industry and other fields. After resuming work and production, these medical and health companies are aiming at the goal of a good start in the first quarter.