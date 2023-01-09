Original title: A new generation of new crown vaccine produced in Beijing will be released soon (topic)

The filling production line will be adjusted at any time to ensure vaccination needs (subtitle)

beijing nightNews (Intern reporter Xia Hua) At the beginning of 2023, Beijing’s biopharmaceutical industry has delivered another good news. Yesterday, Shenzhou Cell Engineering Co., Ltd. held a results conference, announcing that its latest self-developed new crown recombinant protein bivalent vaccine (SCTV01C) is being produced at full capacity. It will soon be delivered to vaccination points across the country.

Xie Liangzhi, chairman and general manager of Shenzhou Cell, introduced that the new generation of bivalent mutant recombinant protein vaccines, the active ingredients contain the recombinant S trimer protein of two main mutant strains identified by the WHO, Alpha (Alpha) and Beta (Beta). antigen.

The SCTV01C vaccine was approved for clinical trials in November 2021. A number of clinical studies at home and abroad have shown that its safety is similar to that of inactivated vaccines after inoculation. Anti-infection potential of new mutant strains. In the middle of last month, the Comprehensive Group of the Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism of the State Council in response to the new crown epidemic issued the “Implementation Plan for the Second Dose of New Crown Virus Vaccine Enhanced Immunization”, and the Shenzhou Cell Recombinant New Crown Virus 2-valent S Trimer Protein Vaccine was recommended. “The SCTV01C vaccine can be stored stably at room temperature for more than 6 months. Compared with vaccines that need to be stored and transported at minus 70°C or minus 20°C, it has significant cost and convenience advantages, and is easy to transport to rural areas and underdeveloped regions and countries.” Xie Liangzhi Said that the bivalent recombinant protein broad-spectrum new crown vaccine uses a better adjuvant, the incidence of adverse reactions is low, and it is easy to store and transport.

According to Xie Liangzhi, it is expected that relevant departments will start the procurement process one after another in the near future, and will soon push it to various places for vaccination. The company is fully prepared and will adjust the filling production line according to the demand at any time.

At the press conference, SPH Keyuan Xinhai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. signed a cooperation agreement with Shenzhou Cell. SPH Keyuan will act as an agent for the sales of China Cell’s new crown vaccine in most provinces and cities, so that more residents can receive this broad-spectrum and high-efficiency new crown vaccine as soon as possible.