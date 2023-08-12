A new heavyweight is positioning itself in the commodity market

In the commodities sector, the course could be set anew, because with Saudi Arabia’s entry into the Brazilian industry giant Vale, a new heavyweight is entering the scene. This is somewhat reminiscent of the years 2001 to 2003, when investors were surprised that the western countries slipped into a severe recession, but that commodity prices did not suffer from this as usual and fell significantly.

The reason for this surprising development was China, which was increasingly becoming a large consumer of raw materials. The Chinese quickly realized that secure access to raw materials was vital for them and their industry. For this reason, the People’s Republic has not only developed into a major customer for almost every raw material over the past 15 years, but has also started to either buy up central projects itself or at least to finance them and obtain permanent access via the associated purchase agreements to secure these raw materials.

Since many Western investors have not been too euphoric about investments in the raw materials sector over the past two decades, the mining industry has been forced to use the money offered by the Chinese and has developed its projects with their help.

In recent years, however, political tensions have increased. The US in particular now sees China primarily as a geopolitical competitor and is therefore increasing its pressure on the mining industry to look for other sources of finance.

The commodity market is on the move

The Saudis can now penetrate the resulting vacuum relatively easily. They have set up Manara Minerals, a joint venture jointly funded by the Saudi sovereign wealth fund and the country’s mining company, to manage Vale’s holdings. It is to be expected that sooner or later further shares or other companies will be added.

Such a step is obvious, because Saudi Arabia wants to become less dependent on oil and is therefore striving to build up a metalworking industry. The country is therefore of great interest to mining companies both as a financially strong partner and as a potential buyer.

However, Saudi Arabia has not made any major commodity purchases prior to the Vale deal. But what is not yet can happen very quickly, because Qatar has already acted before the Saudis and has risen to become a major financier of Glencore. Other financially strong states from the Gulf region could soon follow these examples.

