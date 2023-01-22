A new high!Headquarters’ 2023 Spring Festival Gala will reach 11 billion people in all media

China Central Radio and Television’s “2023 Spring Festival Gala” presented a prosperous cultural feast to Chinese people all over the world with heart-warming boutique programs, technological innovations full of highlights, and beautiful dance effects. As of 2:00 on January 22, the Spring Festival Gala has reached a total of 11.011 billion person-times, of which young users aged 15 to 44 accounted for 50.51%. The scale of live broadcast of new media and the volume of overseas communication have both reached record highs.

consecutive record

Converged communication achieves the best results

The main station fully expands the advantages of all-media and multi-platform integrated communication, and continues to refresh the cross-media communication record of the Spring Festival Gala. On the TV side, the total ratings of the national parallel channels reached 20.61%, and the total ratings share of the national TV market reached 76.29%, an increase of 2.19 percentage points from last year. The scale of new media live broadcasts reached 766 million, an increase of 64% over last year. Large and small screens, cross-screen get-togethers, and multi-point blossoms. Among them, young users aged 15 to 44 account for more than half.

On the new media side, the 2023 Spring Festival Gala will be upgraded to “Watch the Spring Festival Gala vertically”, and for the first time, the multi-screen “split screen” effect and behind-the-scenes camera positions will be launched, effectively extending the stage of the Spring Festival Gala and creating a new “multi-screen” live broadcast. The scale of live broadcast viewing exceeded 188 million, an increase of 56.7% over last year. The “more immersive, richer, and more interactive” viewing experience received 379 million likes. During the live broadcast of the Spring Festival Gala, CCTV launched four rounds of lucky draws, with a total of 108 million netizens participating in the interaction.

rave reviews

Cultural feast dominates the hot topic list

No. 1 on the 51 hot list! On New Year’s Eve, the Spring Festival Gala has become a hot topic on various online social platforms. As of 2:00 on January 22, a total of 607 topical words were listed on the hot search list of each platform, 51 topical words were ranked first on the hot search list of each platform, and Weibo generated 22 hot search words.

100 billion topic reading volume! The main topic on the Weibo platform #春晚# had a reading volume of 137.65 billion, an increase of 7.45 billion over last year. #春晚台##花开种花家##绿水青山好早眼##是妈妈是女儿听听哭了# and other topics have become hot words for netizens to swipe their screens to leave messages and interact. The total reading and playback volume of #春晚# related topics on Douyin, Kuaishou and Weibo platforms reached 17.88 billion, an increase of 53% over last year.

The whole show was ingenious, with heart-warming melodies expressing beautiful voices. The excellent traditional Chinese culture and the new technology of the main station were perfectly blended. The strong emotional resonance and visual impact aroused rave reviews from netizens. They all praised, “This year’s Spring Festival Gala is very beautiful, Down-to-earth and heart-warming, it brings the stories of ordinary Chinese people to the stage. The national culture and the essence of Chinese culture that has been passed down for thousands of years have not been forgotten.” Show” “The Spring Festival Gala symbolizes the highest stage, but it realizes the dream of a veteran of the cooking class, which makes us hopeful. I believe that the sun always comes after the storm, and the new era of China is in front of us.” “Classic colors, just the name is like A short poem, accompanied by Chinese dance, is simply a massage for the eyes.” The website of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection published an article praising Shen Teng and Ma Li’s skit “The Pit”, commenting that the whole program was full of laughs, pungent and ironic, and that “lying flat cadres” should not be allowed to deceive people anymore.

Repeatedly set new highs

Celebrating Chinese New Year with songs from all over the world

Overseas communication set a number of new records. The main station CGTN (China Global Television Station) English, Spanish, French, Arabic and Russian channels and foreign new media platforms in 68 languages, linking with foreign media from the United States, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Australia, Russia, Japan, the United Arab Emirates, Singapore, Turkey, South Africa, More than 1,000 media from 173 countries and regions including Kenya broadcast live and reported on the Spring Festival Gala simultaneously. As of 8:00 on January 22, CGTN has released a total of 1,908 reports related to the Spring Festival Gala on all platforms, with a global reading volume of more than 277 million. The live broadcast of the Spring Festival Gala on CGTN reached 42.72 million times, and the live broadcast of CCTV’s overseas social platform reached 51.76 million times, a substantial increase over last year.

For the first time, it achieved a global breakthrough of thousands of screens, and cooperative communication blossomed everywhere. During the Spring Festival, the main station’s Spring Festival Gala feature film or promotional film was broadcast on 1,632 large screens around the world, including outdoor large screens and cinema screens, among which 982 were from European and American countries. The Spring Festival Gala was broadcast live on 10 large screens in Dubai International Airport in the United Arab Emirates, Mandela Square in South Africa, the bustling business district in Nairobi, Kenya, and the Moscow Municipal Theater in Russia. The main station’s New Year light show lit up 8 world-renowned landmarks, and the overseas headquarters held 12 special media activities in the United States, Italy, Russia and other countries and regions to celebrate the Chinese New Year with global audiences.

The number of foreign media reports has increased significantly in multiple dimensions. The Headquarters International Video News Agency broadcast 46 reports related to the Spring Festival Gala to the outside world, which were covered by CNN, ABC, BBC, France 24, Deutschland TV 1, Italian Radio and Television Company, Canada’s largest commercial TV network CTV, Japan’s NHK, All-Russia National Television 231 TV stations and new media platforms in 56 countries and regions, including the Broadcasting Corporation, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, the South African Broadcasting Corporation, and Brazil Universal TV, have broadcast 838 times in total. Among them, the number of TV stations in G7 countries accounted for 54%, and the number of TV stations in G20 countries accounted for 64%. The number of countries and regions covered, the number of media platforms used, the number of foreign media used, and the total broadcast time of foreign media have all increased significantly compared with the 2022 Spring Festival Gala, with increases of 40%, 216%, 201%, and 166%, respectively.

Nearly 30 overseas media such as American Chinese TV, American City Satellite TV, American Sino TV, American ODK Media, Canadian New Power Media, Canadian Charming China, UAE China-Arab Satellite TV, Hong Kong Radio Station, Hong Kong Commercial Daily, Hong Kong Point News, and Macau Cable TV And Hong Kong and Macao media broadcast the Spring Festival Gala simultaneously, and the number of overseas Chinese media broadcast platforms increased by 11 compared with last year.

Overseas Chinese said, “The performers of “Song of Blossoms and Roads” are all master artists. It is amazing that people can have a panoramic view of the beautiful scenery of the countries along the ‘Belt and Road’ in the beautiful singing.” When I heard the host of the Spring Festival Gala say I wish Chinese people all over the world a happy New Year, my eyes instantly got wet.”