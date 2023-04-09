For years the documents that make up the city’s historical archive have been forgotten, stored in a place that does not even meet the minimum conditions to house this type of archive.

Taking this situation into account and with the purpose of turning the archive into a consultation tool, the Pereira Mayor’s Office has been working to give it a new ‘home’.

We have been working on this activity since the end of 2022, studying where the file could be better stored and the adaptations that must be implemented for said task.

In an interview with El Diario, the Secretary of Culture, Víctor Hugo Suárez, assured that the historical archive will remain on the -1 floor of the Lucy Tejada Cultural Center in a room that meets the parameters of space, temperature, among others.

It is important to emphasize that the transfer of the archive, which is currently in one of the basements of the municipal palace (Mayor’s Office of Pereira), is in the hands of the Secretariat for Administrative Development and Culture.

Visit

In a recent visit, personnel from the General Archive of the Nation issued a statement in which they give a maximum period of 3 months to transfer the historical archive of the Risaraldense capital, which, according to the Secretary of Culture, had already been working since the Municipal administration.

One of the options that was contemplated was to transfer the archive to the Income Building located in the vicinity of Ciudad Victoria square, however it was decided on the Lucy Tejada Cultural Center.

The historical archive of the Ministry of Culture is already stored in this place (see photos), including documents from when this office was the Municipal Institute of Culture and Tourism Promotion.

Suárez assured that the transfer of the archive to the Lucy Tejada, will allow them to consult it, learn more about the city’s past, in a place conducive to it, since the Ramón Correa Mejía public library, the Lucy Tejada museum, as well as other spaces of public and cultural interest.

Outstanding

In his recent visit to Risaralda, President Petro took the proposal to have a kind of museum where the historical archive of Pereira and other municipalities in the department can be kept.