A new museum is brewing in the center

by Juan Moreno

Alirio Tavera carries in his blood the taste for collecting vintage items, especially automobiles, bicycles and household appliances, of which he has treasured a good quantity for some forty years. The great merit is that everything works. “I am not interested in having devices that do not work, that is useless. Here everything is operational and original, ”he says as he activates a 1950 Wurlitzer jukebox with a song by Roberto Ledesma, which plays through an acetate disc that rotates at 78 revolutions per minute.

Some of these elements are kept in a place that no one would imagine what it contains, because it is protected by a huge metal gate decorated with spray paint, in the middle of two walls that have the drawings of a Packard and a Duesenberg respectively, a couple of old automobiles, Don Alirio’s other weakness. The site, which once functioned as a public parking lot, is located on Bolivia street between Palacé and Venezuela, half a block below Parque Bolívar and, for now, it only has an entrance for friends. The idea is that, in a few months, it will be open to citizens and tourism. Meanwhile, your guests encourage conversation between furniture, billiards and desks made from the remains of old cars (Cadillac, Chevrolet, Mercedes, Buick) that could not be fully saved, but which became works of art of ingenuity. to give them a second life.

In the yard, a 1954 Buick Roadmaster, a 1959 Chevrolet Impala, a 1952 Pontiac ambulance, a 1966 Chevrolet Bel Air, a 1929 Studebaker Funeral, another Impala, but from 1960, a 1986 Mercedes-Benz 190E and even a Renault 4 from 1988, all in a state of contest, testify to Don Alirio’s love for vintage cars and take the astonishment of the audience.

an interactive library

During a good part of 2022, Don Alirio dedicated himself to adapting the second floor of the old parking lot as a huge house, with colorful doors, windows and chambranas, wide spaces and a rural and country atmosphere in the heart of Medellín, emulating the architecture typical of the Antioquia region. It is a replica of a house in municipalities such as Guatapé, Concepción or Jericó. Yes, I repeat, in the heart of Medellín

The idea that he has is to set up a space there that tells the story of the last 50 years in the city and the country, especially in the political, economic and social spheres. For this he made a collection of about 400 copies of texts, books, magazines and newspapers that recount what was lived in Medellín in that half century. Some of them are already mounted on the shelves and furniture has been set up for those who wish to take a look at them. “I know very well that our recent history is closely linked to the phenomenon of drug trafficking and that is undeniable. I do not intend to advertise any of that, nor was it missing. But if we want our future to be known as it happened, there are all those testimonies so that those who visit us understand what happened and why, told by their own protagonists, above all, so as not to repeat the facts, ”he clarifies Don Alirio.

To form the history museum and the order it will have, Don Alirio documented and advised a group of historical and legal experts, who were recommending the texts to be obtained and the legal figure to set up the museum, a task that took a few six months. “What we want is for visitors and the inhabitants of Medellín to go beyond knowing the La Alpujarra Administrative Center or Plaza Botero, to come to Parque Bolívar to see the Metropolitan Cathedral. We also invite you to visit our museum of memories, so that we become a benchmark for the city, where people appreciate what cars were like from 60, 70, 80 years ago, what bicycles, pianos, player pianos, and jukeboxes were like. , etc. Also so that through books and photographs they can find out what happened here in the last 50 years”.

Since the last quarter you could enjoy

For the museum to be complete, equipped and in a position to operate to the public, Alirio Tavera estimates that it can take about six months. Approaches have already been made with the Institute of Culture and Heritage of Antioquia so that people know that this place exists in Medellín and is within the “Let’s walk” circuit, the routes that are usually made with tourists walking through the center of Medellín. “The city is sometimes above the tourist levels that Cartagena itself has, that must be promoted in the best way. And tourism means income for various sectors of the economy and that we are known in Colombia and throughout the world”, affirms this businessman.

The Museum of Memories, one of the names that have been considered for the place, will have guided tours, with the option of having a good coffee or a craft beer, while walking between the cars, listening to the music of the “pianos”. and the history is known through the stories and the leisurely reading of the available texts. The idea is to have groups of visitors and coordinated by compensation funds, in the case of local assistants, and departmental entities and certified tour operators in the city. “It is an opportunity to show something beautiful and different. Whoever enters here and crosses that door, reaches another dimension. It becomes a landscape for one, but the one who arrives for the first time travels through time. This is worth opening and showing it to the general public”, Don Alirio Tavera concludes proudly.