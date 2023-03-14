In the politics of the country, it is difficult to estimate how much the element of abstraction and seriousness is in the new narrative that suddenly starts on the political horizon, and to what extent the speakers are sincere with their narratives and what is behind their narratives. The veil is not a motive, but what is on their lips is also their true claimant. This impression is not without reason because different narratives have been coming out in certain situations in the country. Later, instead of the effects of the narrative, there is the experience and observation of the opposite type of actions and situations. There is no need to go too far. If you take a step back on the ladder, you will see real justice in the country, merit, transparency and the nation of the countries. The narrative of standing in a queue in a dignified manner will come forth. It was propagated with such intensity and this narrative was so real and attractive that elders, women and youth to the common man were captivated by it, but in practice. What has happened and how many serious efforts have been made to turn the claims into reality instead of the country moving forward and progressing backwards? went. It is natural to splutter because of the burning of the milk. No party in the country is now fully acceptable to the people, the people are in a state of hopelessness surrounded by their problems, complaining of almost all the politicians and political parties. There is no room for disagreement with the objectives and the stated facts, even if there is disagreement with some of the characters in the narrative, their thinking seems credible and the effort worthwhile. Take shape. Awaz Doss is that in view of default fears, growing political instability and leadership crisis, the leaders of the ruling coalition and other senior politicians should find a way out of these challenges through dialogue, otherwise the country will become irreparable and Describing the current political leadership as incompetent, the parliamentary system inefficient and the economy in ruins, politicians from various backgrounds appealed to the Chief of Army Staff and the Chief Justice of Pakistan to restore their institutions. within the prescribed limits of the constitution. The participants said that it is a non-political platform for political consciousness among parties so that they can focus on their real agenda of reforms, stability and consensus on important national issues. Khaqan Abbasi said in his address that the crisis facing Pakistan is a test for everyone. It has been proven that no party can solve the crisis facing Pakistan alone. He said that the country’s leadership needs to think beyond personal agendas, they have to come together, they have to find a way, Pakistanis. The people and the youth of Pakistan are looking to you, even if you don’t have any solution, you can definitely try. He wondered how the federal cabinet is doing its normal work when Pakistan is at its worst. The former prime minister said that this country needs a new social contract and when we talk about a new social contract, we actually mean our constitution in its true sense. There is implementation, when will we be able to send the real representatives of the nation to the parliament? He said that this parliament is not legislating for you and the people of Pakistan, it is only legislating for the convenience of the current government, the majority of the cabinet. does not make decisions for, such decisions have certain other criteria which are followed. It is sad that in a country facing default, majority of the legislators are tax evaders but they are expected to make laws for tax reforms, revenue generation and the betterment of the poor. Should he have the power to impose taxes on others and make laws for this purpose? Although two other speakers in the seminar also expressed their opinion, but the ideas of the former prime minister with a good reputation are worth considering and actionable. The parties and their leaders should consider and agree to make joint efforts to get out of this situation. The process of allowing the government to work freely and the parliament and the cabinet to make correct decisions will be possible only when the country’s elite and political The parties are following the construction agreement in the true sense, although those who voiced it are representatives of the elite themselves, but if they are sincere and succeed in acting according to their ideas, it will be a great service to the country and the nation. .