A new nighttime temperature record was set in Lääne Nigula

According to the weather service, the air mass of tropical origin that reached Estonia on Sunday broke record high air temperatures in several monitoring stations.

The lowest overnight temperature at the West Nigula weather station was 22.0 degrees, which is the weather station’s new highest overnight temperature. The previous record was measured in Western Nigula on July 29, 2018, when the temperature did not drop below 21.8 degrees at night.

Nights where the temperature does not fall below 20 degrees are called tropical nights. Normally, the air cools down at night and the minimum air temperatures remain below 20 degrees in the summer months.

Last night was record warm for a total of seven weather stations, 13 stations measured the record for the month of August. The warmest night temperature was measured at Ristna and Vilsandi weather stations, where the thermometer did not drop below 23.5 degrees.

The highest minimum air temperature ever was measured on July 29, 2012 in Võru, when the temperature did not drop below 24.5 degrees.

