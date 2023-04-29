A new pedestrian bridge on the canal is located between the Shangtang Elevated Road and Liushi Expressway and will be completed at the end of August-Hangzhou News Center-Hangzhou Net

A new pedestrian bridge on the canal is located between the Shangtang Elevated Road and the Liushi Expressway. It was completed at the end of August.

City Express News The pedestrian bridge project of the Canal New City Unit has been safely closed recently. The pedestrian bridge that will be added on the canal will then fully enter the construction phase of the main tower and mast installation, cable construction, bridge deck system and other ancillary facilities.

The pedestrian bridge in Canal New City is 181.8 meters long, with a main span of 150 meters and a bridge width of 8 meters. In terms of engineering structure, the project adopts a reverse Finck truss structure. After completion, it will be the reverse Finck truss bridge with the largest single span in the world.

Reverse Finckian trusses can be seen as a variation of tensegrity structures in bridge engineering. It consists of a series of tension cables and compression rods, and has the advantages of efficient and novel structure and simple and light shape.

This pedestrian bridge is located between the Shangtang Elevated Road and Liushi Expressway, across the Beijing-Hangzhou Grand Canal. The surrounding residential areas include the Canal Bay complex under construction, Tianyue Yunheyuan, etc. The project is scheduled to be completed by the end of August this year.

The design of the pedestrian bridge is inspired by the outline of cargo ships passing through the Beijing-Hangzhou Grand Canal. The structural shape of the bridge body is modeled on the water transport ship on the canal. The cable columns on the bridge are taken from the shape of the mast of the hull, and the cross connection of the cables forms a triangular sail. The overall shape is light and graceful, and the bridge as a whole is like a water transport ship docked on the canal, combining the lines of traditional water transport ships and modern bridge expression techniques.

Considering the characteristics of commercial projects on both sides of the bridge, the design of the pedestrian bridge combines the surrounding landscape to integrate the bridge body with the surrounding business forms. It not only meets the functional needs of regional connectivity, but also creates a comfortable water-friendly public space environment and multicultural activity venues, which is convenient for surrounding citizens to go to and from both sides of the canal and stroll leisurely, improving the quality of life.