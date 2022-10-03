The new works completed in the hospital emergency room were presented this morning in Agordo, the second step of a total intervention of over three million euros, most of which (2.5) come from the Border Funds, 500 thousand euros from the Region and almost 100 thousand from Ulss1 funds. The second phase of the works, which began in January, allowed the construction of the shock room for the management of the critically ill patient, the plaster room where orthopedists will be able to evaluate and treat patients with trauma already in the emergency room, a meeting room, various other rooms for the staff.

The third phase, which has already started, concerns the construction of the hot room, the garage for ambulances and pedestrian access for utilities. The leaders of Ulss1 were present, with the general director Carraro, the regional councilors Lanzarin and Bottacin, the regional councilor Cestaro, the president of FCC Bond, the president of the Province Padrin and the honorable De Carlo. Together with their mayors and councilors of the emergency room of the Agordo hospital, he manages the emergencies-emergencies of self-presented patients but also those that occur in the territory (SUEM function). The volumes of activity from January to June 2022 were: 5,819 accesses of the PS. In 2021 the total accesses were 10,146. To the Agordina and the mayor of Belluno De Pellegrin, as president of the conference of mayors of the Ulss1.

It was the head physician of the emergency room Rossi (overtaking with Feltre) who illustrated the functions of the various clinics and rooms that have just been renovated and already used. The emergency room of the Agordo hospital manages emergencies-emergencies of patients in self-presentation but also those that occur in the area (SUEM function). The volumes of activity from January to June 2022 were: 5,819 accesses of the PS. In 2021, total accesses were 10,146.